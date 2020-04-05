Notre Dame's Best Freshman Tight Ends
In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.
Over the last 50 years, no school has produced a better and deeper assembly line of tight ends than Notre Dame. This has often created a luxury surplus at the position where a tight end didn't necessarily have to see extensive action his freshman year because of the consistently strong veteran leadership there.
Still, here were the top contributors as freshmen there over the past 50 years.
