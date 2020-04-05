News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 07:19:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's Best Freshman Tight Ends

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Michael Mayer arrives as Notre Dame's highest-rated tight end since Kyle Rudolph in 2020.
Michael Mayer arrives as Notre Dame's highest-rated tight end since Kyle Rudolph in 2020. (Twitter@CovCathFootballAlumni)

Over the last 50 years, no school has produced a better and deeper assembly line of tight ends than Notre Dame. This has often created a luxury surplus at the position where a tight end didn't necessarily have to see extensive action his freshman year because of the consistently strong veteran leadership there.

Still, here were the top contributors as freshmen there over the past 50 years.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}