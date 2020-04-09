In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.

It took five years before a freshman cornerback appeared in game action for Notre Dame, and seven before one started. In the past decade under Brian Kelly, though, numerous freshmen corners had to step into the forefront out of necessity.



