Notre Dame's Best Freshman Cornerbacks
In 1972, the NCAA eliminated freshman ineligibility for good. Freshmen were permitted to play in 1951 during the Korean War, but they were not allowed to compete in the ensuing 20 years on the varsity level until they became sophomores.
It took five years before a freshman cornerback appeared in game action for Notre Dame, and seven before one started. In the past decade under Brian Kelly, though, numerous freshmen corners had to step into the forefront out of necessity.
Top 10 Freshman Cornerbacks
10.TaRiq Bracy (2018) & Darrin Walls (2006)
Relatively under the radar as a recruit, California native Bracy played 104 snaps for the College Football Playoff-bound Irish and was particularly clutch in hard fought wins over Pitt (19-14) and USC (24-17). He recorded seven stops against the Panthers and three solo stops versus the Trojans, who built an early lead before getting slowed down.
Walls’ college debut was in the 2006 opener at Georgia Tech, where on occasion he was matched up against future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson and held his own in the 14-10 Irish win. He never started that year but was a regular in eight games and on special teams.
