On Thursday, BlueandGold.com unveiled that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book came in at No. 1 on our list of the Fighting Irish's most important players for the 2020 season, which surprised no one. Book was the unanimous pick for the top spot.

The top 25 was determined in the same manner as the Associated Press poll. Five BlueandGold.com writers submitted their ballots, and each position on the ballot was given a point value. The top ranking was worth 25 points, No. 2 was worth 24, No. 3 worth 23 and so on down until No. 25, which was worth one point. The players with the 25 highest point totals made the list.

Below, we list the individual ballots from all five BlueandGold.com writers, plus have video content to review each selection.