 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football's 25 Most Important Players: Looking At Individual Ballots
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
On Thursday, BlueandGold.com unveiled that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book came in at No. 1 on our list of the Fighting Irish's most important players for the 2020 season, which surprised no one. Book was the unanimous pick for the top spot.

The top 25 was determined in the same manner as the Associated Press poll. Five BlueandGold.com writers submitted their ballots, and each position on the ballot was given a point value. The top ranking was worth 25 points, No. 2 was worth 24, No. 3 worth 23 and so on down until No. 25, which was worth one point. The players with the 25 highest point totals made the list.

Below, we list the individual ballots from all five BlueandGold.com writers, plus have video content to review each selection.

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book was a unanimous selection for the top spot on our list.
Patrick Engel, Beat Writer

1. QB Ian Book

2. S Kyle Hamilton

3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4. OL Liam Eichenberg

5. DE Ade Ogundeji

6. LB Drew White

7. WR Braden Lenzy

8. OL Robert Hainsey

9. TE Tommy Tremble

10. CB TaRiq Bracy

11. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

12. OL Jarrett Patterson

13. WR Bennett Skowronek

14. CB Nick McCloud

15. WR Kevin Austin

16. S Houston Griffith

17. RB Chris Tyree

18. DE Daelin Hayes

19. OL Tommy Kraemer

20. OL Aaron Banks

21. RB Jafar Armstrong

22. CB Shaun Crawford

23. DL Kurt Hinish

24. WR Lawrence Keys III

25. K Jonathan Doerer

Lou Somogyi, Senior Writer

1. QB Ian Book

2. S Kyle Hamilton

3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4. DE Daelin Hayes

5. CB TaRiq Bracy

6. OL Jarrett Patterson

7. DE Ade Ogundeji

8. OL Liam Eichenberg

9. WR Kevin Austin

10. TE Tommy Tremble

11. CB Nick McCloud

12. RB Jafar Armstrong

13. WR Braden Lenzy

14. LB Drew White

15. RB Chris Tyree

16. LB Jack Lamb

17. S Isaiah Pryor

18. S Houston Griffith

19. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

20. WR Lawrence Keys III

21. OL Josh Lugg

22. WR Ben Skowronek

23. CB Shaun Crawford

24. K Jonathan Doerer

25. P Jay Bramblett

Mike Singer, Recruiting Insider

1. QB Ian Book

2. S Kyle Hamilton

3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4. OL Liam Eichenberg

5. CB TaRiq Bracy

6. OL Robert Hainsey

7. TE Tommy Tremble

8. WR Kevin Austin

9. DE Daelin Hayes

10. RB Jafar Armstrong

11. CB Nick McCloud

12. DE Ade Ogundeji

13. LB Drew White

14. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

15. S Isaiah Pryor

16. WR Braden Lenzy

17. CB Shaun Crawford

18. WR Bennett Skowronek

19. S Houston Griffith

20. OL Jarrett Patterson

21. OL Aaron Banks

22. RB Chris Tyree

23. OL Tommy Kraemer

24. DL Kurt Hinish

25. K Jonathan Doerer

Andrew Mentock, Staff Writer

1. QB Ian Book

2. S Kyle Hamilton

3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4. DE Ade Ogundeji

5. OL Liam Eichenberg

6. CB TaRiq Bracy

7. OL Jarrett Patterson

8. TE Tommy Tremble

9. WR Braden Lenzy

10. DE Daelin Hayes

11. LB Drew White

12. WR Kevin Austin

13. OL Robert Hainsey

14. P Jay Bramblett

15. CB Shaun Crawford

16. CB Nick McCloud

17. S Houston Griffith

18. OL Aaron Banks

19. OL Tommy Kraemer

20. RB Chris Tyree

21. WR Lawrence Keys III

22. K Jonathan Doerer

23. WR Ben Skowronek

24. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

25. DL Kurt Hinish

Todd Burlage, Staff Writer

1. QB Ian Book

2. OL Liam Eichenberg

3. RB Jafar Armstrong

4. CB Tariq Bracy

5. S Kyle Hamilton

6. DE Daelin Hayes

7. TE Tommy Tremble

8. OL Robert Hainsey

9. WR Lawrence Keys III

10. WR Braden Lenzy

11. CB Shaun Crawford

12. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

13. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

14. RB Jahmir Smith

15. LB Drew White

16. DL Kurt Hinish

17. OL Aaron Banks

18. DE Ade Ogundeji

19. LB Bo Bauer

20. S Houston Griffth

21. K Johnathan Doerer

22. QB Brendon Clark

23. OL Tommy Kraemer

24. LB Shayne Simon

25. WR Kevin Austin

Final Ranking

No. 1: Ian Book

No. 2: Kyle Hamilton

No. 3: Liam Eichenberg

No. 4: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

No. 5: TaRiq Bracy

No. 6: Tommy Tremble

No. 7: Ade Ogundeji

No. 8: Daelin Hayes

No. 9: Braden Lenzy

No. 10: Drew White

No. 11 : Robert Hainsey

No. 12: Kevin Austin

No. 13: Jarrett Patterson

No. 14: Jafar Armstrong

No. 15: Nick McCloud

No. 16: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

No. 17: Shaun Crawford

No. 18: Houston Griffith

No. 19: Lawrence Keys III

No. 20: Chris Tyree

No. 21: Aaron Banks

No. 22: Bennett Skowronek

No. 23: Tommy Kraemer

No. 24: Isaiah Pryor

No. 25: Kurt Hinish

Others Receiving Votes

Jay Bramblett (14)

Jonathan Doerer (13)

Jahmir Smith (12)

Jack Lamb (10)

Bo Bauer (7)

Josh Lugg (5)

Brendon Clark (4)

Shayne Simon (2)

----

{{ article.author_name }}