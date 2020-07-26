Notre Dame’s 25 Most Important Players: Looking At Individual Ballots
On Thursday, BlueandGold.com unveiled that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book came in at No. 1 on our list of the Fighting Irish's most important players for the 2020 season, which surprised no one. Book was the unanimous pick for the top spot.
The top 25 was determined in the same manner as the Associated Press poll. Five BlueandGold.com writers submitted their ballots, and each position on the ballot was given a point value. The top ranking was worth 25 points, No. 2 was worth 24, No. 3 worth 23 and so on down until No. 25, which was worth one point. The players with the 25 highest point totals made the list.
Below, we list the individual ballots from all five BlueandGold.com writers, plus have video content to review each selection.
Patrick Engel, Beat Writer
1. QB Ian Book
2. S Kyle Hamilton
3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
4. OL Liam Eichenberg
5. DE Ade Ogundeji
6. LB Drew White
7. WR Braden Lenzy
8. OL Robert Hainsey
9. TE Tommy Tremble
10. CB TaRiq Bracy
11. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
12. OL Jarrett Patterson
13. WR Bennett Skowronek
14. CB Nick McCloud
15. WR Kevin Austin
16. S Houston Griffith
17. RB Chris Tyree
18. DE Daelin Hayes
19. OL Tommy Kraemer
20. OL Aaron Banks
21. RB Jafar Armstrong
22. CB Shaun Crawford
23. DL Kurt Hinish
24. WR Lawrence Keys III
25. K Jonathan Doerer
Lou Somogyi, Senior Writer
1. QB Ian Book
2. S Kyle Hamilton
3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
4. DE Daelin Hayes
5. CB TaRiq Bracy
6. OL Jarrett Patterson
7. DE Ade Ogundeji
8. OL Liam Eichenberg
9. WR Kevin Austin
10. TE Tommy Tremble
11. CB Nick McCloud
12. RB Jafar Armstrong
13. WR Braden Lenzy
14. LB Drew White
15. RB Chris Tyree
16. LB Jack Lamb
17. S Isaiah Pryor
18. S Houston Griffith
19. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
20. WR Lawrence Keys III
21. OL Josh Lugg
22. WR Ben Skowronek
23. CB Shaun Crawford
24. K Jonathan Doerer
25. P Jay Bramblett
Mike Singer, Recruiting Insider
1. QB Ian Book
2. S Kyle Hamilton
3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
4. OL Liam Eichenberg
5. CB TaRiq Bracy
6. OL Robert Hainsey
7. TE Tommy Tremble
8. WR Kevin Austin
9. DE Daelin Hayes
10. RB Jafar Armstrong
11. CB Nick McCloud
12. DE Ade Ogundeji
13. LB Drew White
14. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
15. S Isaiah Pryor
16. WR Braden Lenzy
17. CB Shaun Crawford
18. WR Bennett Skowronek
19. S Houston Griffith
20. OL Jarrett Patterson
21. OL Aaron Banks
22. RB Chris Tyree
23. OL Tommy Kraemer
24. DL Kurt Hinish
25. K Jonathan Doerer
Andrew Mentock, Staff Writer
1. QB Ian Book
2. S Kyle Hamilton
3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
4. DE Ade Ogundeji
5. OL Liam Eichenberg
6. CB TaRiq Bracy
7. OL Jarrett Patterson
8. TE Tommy Tremble
9. WR Braden Lenzy
10. DE Daelin Hayes
11. LB Drew White
12. WR Kevin Austin
13. OL Robert Hainsey
14. P Jay Bramblett
15. CB Shaun Crawford
16. CB Nick McCloud
17. S Houston Griffith
18. OL Aaron Banks
19. OL Tommy Kraemer
20. RB Chris Tyree
21. WR Lawrence Keys III
22. K Jonathan Doerer
23. WR Ben Skowronek
24. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
25. DL Kurt Hinish
Todd Burlage, Staff Writer
1. QB Ian Book
2. OL Liam Eichenberg
3. RB Jafar Armstrong
4. CB Tariq Bracy
5. S Kyle Hamilton
6. DE Daelin Hayes
7. TE Tommy Tremble
8. OL Robert Hainsey
9. WR Lawrence Keys III
10. WR Braden Lenzy
11. CB Shaun Crawford
12. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
13. DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
14. RB Jahmir Smith
15. LB Drew White
16. DL Kurt Hinish
17. OL Aaron Banks
18. DE Ade Ogundeji
19. LB Bo Bauer
20. S Houston Griffth
21. K Johnathan Doerer
22. QB Brendon Clark
23. OL Tommy Kraemer
24. LB Shayne Simon
25. WR Kevin Austin
Final Ranking
No. 1: Ian Book
No. 2: Kyle Hamilton
No. 3: Liam Eichenberg
No. 4: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
No. 5: TaRiq Bracy
No. 6: Tommy Tremble
No. 7: Ade Ogundeji
No. 8: Daelin Hayes
No. 9: Braden Lenzy
No. 10: Drew White
No. 11 : Robert Hainsey
No. 12: Kevin Austin
No. 13: Jarrett Patterson
No. 14: Jafar Armstrong
No. 15: Nick McCloud
No. 16: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
No. 17: Shaun Crawford
No. 18: Houston Griffith
No. 19: Lawrence Keys III
No. 20: Chris Tyree
No. 21: Aaron Banks
No. 22: Bennett Skowronek
No. 23: Tommy Kraemer
No. 24: Isaiah Pryor
No. 25: Kurt Hinish
Others Receiving Votes
Jay Bramblett (14)
Jonathan Doerer (13)
Jahmir Smith (12)
Jack Lamb (10)
Bo Bauer (7)
Josh Lugg (5)
Brendon Clark (4)
Shayne Simon (2)
----
