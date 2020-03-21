Notre Dame's 2021 wide receiver board looks a lot different today than it did a few months ago.

The Irish have Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles, the No. 37 recruit and No. 7 pass catcher, on the 2021 commit list, but just on Friday, Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 71 prospect and No. 11 wide receiver announced his decommitment from the Irish.

They both committed to the Fighting Irish last October and were huge pick ups for Brian Kelly and Co. Styles committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, the local school that his father played at, while Colzie picked the Irish over Georgia, which is in his backyard, and other SEC programs.

However, Colzie opened his recruitment back up Thursday night and announced his decommitment on Friday.