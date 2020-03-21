Notre Dame's 2021 Wide Receiver Board Is Shrinking
Notre Dame's 2021 wide receiver board looks a lot different today than it did a few months ago.
The Irish have Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Lorenzo Styles, the No. 37 recruit and No. 7 pass catcher, on the 2021 commit list, but just on Friday, Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 71 prospect and No. 11 wide receiver announced his decommitment from the Irish.
They both committed to the Fighting Irish last October and were huge pick ups for Brian Kelly and Co. Styles committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, the local school that his father played at, while Colzie picked the Irish over Georgia, which is in his backyard, and other SEC programs.
However, Colzie opened his recruitment back up Thursday night and announced his decommitment on Friday.
From what we've been able to gather, Notre Dame would like to add two more receivers in the 2021 class in addition to Styles. After Colzie and Styles committed, I pondered if Notre Dame would call it a day and just take two receivers in the class, but the Irish continued to pursue taking a third receiver.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news