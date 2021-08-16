Notre Dame’s 2021 Team Captains As Recruits

Notre Dame’s seven 2021 captains are tied for the most in program history for a single season. They range from juniors to seniors to graduate students. There’s a mix of three-year starters and players heading into their second season in the starting lineup. They are spread as evenly as possible across the offense (three players) and defense (four). And with one exception, they came to Notre Dame as three-star recruits who weren’t class headliners. Here’s a look at where 2021 Irish captains Kyren Williams, Avery Davis, Jarrett Patterson, Kurt Hinish, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyle Hamilton were ranked coming out of high school and a snapshot of their recruitments.

RB Kyren Williams

Ranking: three-star and No. 34 athlete (2017) Williams played running back, receiver and defensive back at St. Louis’ Saint John Vianney High School. Rivals ranked him as an athlete, but the Irish viewed him as a member of their future backfield. Then-running backs coach Autry Denson was his primary recruiter and secured Williams’ commitment in June 2018. Missouri and Michigan were the other finalists.

WR Avery Davis

Ranking: three-star and No. 19 dual-threat quarterback (2017) Four years and three position switches ago, Davis arrived at Notre Dame as a freshman quarterback recruit out of Dallas-area power Cedar Hill (Texas) High. His time as a college quarterback was short-lived, but it undersells his status as one of the 2017 cycle’s top recruits at the position. Davis had nearly 20 offers, with in-state teams Baylor and Texas Tech among them. Then-Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was Davis’ main recruiter, though he departed before Davis arrived on campus. Davis chose Notre Dame in March 2016. In addition to his football career, Davis ran track for Cedar Hill on its 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

C Jarrett Patterson

Ranking: three-star and No. 29 offensive tackle (2018) Notre Dame did not seriously pursue Patterson until January 2018, a month before late National Signing Day. Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn had just been elevated to replace Harry Hiestand and offered Patterson, a recent Arizona State decommit. Patterson visited Notre Dame later in January and chose the Irish over UCLA on signing day. He arrived as a tackle — his position at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High — but moved to center a year later. He has stayed there since.

NT Kurt Hinish

Ranking: three-star and No. 37 defensive tackle (2017) Hinish committed to Notre Dame in March 2016, about a month after the Irish offered him. The Pittsburgh Central Catholic product took a mid-March visit to South Bend and made his choice two days later over in-state finalists Pitt and Penn State. He stayed committed after then-defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder was fired that fall and is credited with being an important reason Notre Dame held its 2017 class together amid the 2016 turmoil.

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Ranking: three-star and No. 39 defensive tackle (2017) Tagovailoa-Amosa was one of six players who committed to the Irish in the final week of the 2017 cycle. The Hawaii native took January official visits to Notre Dame, Navy and Vanderbilt. Notre Dame had offered that month and was the last stop on his visit tour. He committed on National Signing Day and became the first Hawaiian to sign with the Irish since Kona Schwenke in 2010.

LB Drew White

Ranking: three-star (2017) White committed to Notre Dame the same day as Hinish (and one day after Davis) following a junior day unofficial visit to South Bend. At the time of his pledge, he was a two-star recruit, but his offer list did not match the low ranking: Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin were among his nearly 20 offers. He played at South Florida football power St. Thomas Aquinas. The Notre Dame offer made the biggest impression, though. It came while he was on the March visit, and two days later, White committed. Defensive line coach Mike Elston and VanGorder were the main recruiters.

S Kyle Hamilton