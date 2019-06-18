Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 1
Notre Dame has the top 2021 recruiting class in the nation.
With Tuesday’s release of the initial Rivals100, Notre Dame debuted at No. 1 in the overall team rankings.
Notre Dame is the only school in the country with three Rivals100 commits in the 2021 class. The only other team with more than one is Ohio State.
The Irish have three four-star prospects committed for next cycle. Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who committed over the weekend, is the highest rated. Fisher checked in at No. 14 overall with a 6.0 rating.
The Bishop’s School (Calif.) quarterback Tyler Buchner and Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio were both given 5.9 ratings. Buchner is ranked No. 52 nationally, while Rubio came in at No. 81.
IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Greg Crippen is the only Notre Dame commit not in the Rivals100. However, he has a chance to be a four-star prospect when the 2021 rankings are complete.
Notre Dame has a total score of 375, which is 90 points above second ranked Ohio State.
Miami, which has a whopping 10 commits, Michigan and Washington are the other schools in the Top 5.
