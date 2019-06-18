Notre Dame has the top 2021 recruiting class in the nation.

With Tuesday’s release of the initial Rivals100, Notre Dame debuted at No. 1 in the overall team rankings.

Notre Dame is the only school in the country with three Rivals100 commits in the 2021 class. The only other team with more than one is Ohio State.

The Irish have three four-star prospects committed for next cycle. Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who committed over the weekend, is the highest rated. Fisher checked in at No. 14 overall with a 6.0 rating.