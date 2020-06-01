A total of 30 states plus the District of Columbia and Germany, the latter for freshman defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger, are represented on the 2020 Notre Dame roster. Quantity helps, but impact and balance are especially vital to measure the potential contributions of the top states this year.

Guard Aaron Banks (69) and center Jarrett Patterson (55) help protect fellow California native Ian Book (12). (Andris Visockis)

1. California (15)

In case you wonder why it’s important to Notre Dame to maintain a presence in the Golden State while playing USC and Stanford annually, here’s your answer.

California easily has the largest presence on the 2020 roster. Many are walk-ons who aid the scout teams, but it is also laden with potential starters or major figures. Graduate student quarterback Ian Book is head coach Brian Kelly’s first three-year starter at the position, where the state has a long history of producing Fighting Irish signal-callers.

Returning starting blockers for Book include senior left guard Aaron Banks and junior center Jarrett Patterson. Expected to be in the receiver rotation is graduate student Javon McKinley, whose 11 catches last year averaged 24.4 yards and included four scores.

On defense, all three levels should have contributors, led by junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy, whose 467 snaps last season were fourth most in the secondary while his seven passes broken up topped the team. Senior Jordan Genmark Heath and junior Jack Lamb are both vying for the starting role at Buck linebacker. Finally there is the sophomore Isaiah tandem. Isaiah Foskey, whose blocked punt at Stanford last year dramatically altered momentum when the Irish trailed 17-7, will be in the mix, especially in passing situations. Meanwhile, cornerback Isaiah Rutherford’s offseason progress was lauded by defensive coordinator Clark Lea earlier this spring. Like Bracy last year, Rutherford could become a factor in the defensive backfield alignment.

2. Ohio (8)

Nobody from the state signed this year, but the presence along the 2020 offensive line helps give it the high rating. Graduate students Tommy Kraemer (right guard) and Liam Eichenberg (left tackle) begin their fourth and third years as starters, respectively.

Junior guard John Dirksen and sophomore center Zeke Correll also have been progressing well and are on the second unit. Graduate student Shaun Crawford returned for a sixth season to aid a green cornerback corps. He started eight games last year and, when healthy, always provides quality play and leadership.

3. Georgia (7)

This state has become significant on Notre Dame’s recent recruiting trail.

Kyle Hamilton, a Freshman All-American last year, and Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor, will be vital figures at safety (along with Illinois’ Houston Griffith, by way of Florida’s IMG Academy). Also challenging for action in the secondary and from the Peach State is sophomore cornerback KJ Wallace. The offense is headlined by junior tight end Tommy Tremble, who started seven times last year, caught four touchdowns among his 16 receptions and was effective as a blocker. Running back C’Bo Flemister returns with the most rushing touchdowns from last season (five). Another running back, Mick Assaf, was awarded a scholarship in December, could aid special teams and was one of the team leaders up front. at the lone spring. Sophomore linebacker JD Bertrand also has a chance to aid special teams in 2020.

4. Pennsylvania (7)

Juniors Robert Hainsey — a Pittsburgh native and IMG Academy product — and Kurt Hinish are vital anchors along both lines. A third senior, Josh Lugg, will challenge for significant minutes anywhere along the offensive line after basically starting six games at right tackle last year in place of the injured Hainsey.

Meanwhile, junior Mike linebacker Bo Bauer was honored as last year’s Special Teams Player of the Year for the Irish, and could find himself in the linebacker rotation as well.

5. Michigan (4)