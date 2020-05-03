Notre Dame’s six-player 2020 draft class have taken another step in professional football life. Their teams have awarded them jersey numbers. Five of the six former Fighting Irish players picked in April’s draft have been assigned numbers for their rookie season, with Julian Okwara and the Detroit Lions’ draft class numbers not yet released. Here is a look at the digits Notre Dame’s rookie class will don.

Cole Kmet will wear No. 85 with the Chicago Bears. (USA Today Sports Images)

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Kmet was the first Notre Dame player taken in the 2020 draft and will wear No. 85, one digit up from his college number. Perhaps the Bears most well-known No. 85 was wide receiver and return man Dennis McKinnon, a member of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team. Kmet's No. 84 at Notre Dame is occupied by returner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Claypool will wear No. 11. His college number, 83, has not been worn in Pittsburg since 2016. It previously belonged to tight end Heath Miller, who played for the franchise for 11 seasons from 2005-15. It has not been officially retired.

Julian Okwara, Detroit Lions

The Lions have not revealed the numbers for their rookie class. Okwara was 42 at Notre Dame, which defensive linemen are not allowed to wear in the NFL.

Troy Pride Jr., Carolina Panthers

You asked for numbers 😏 pic.twitter.com/mZd9Z6xBw5 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 28, 2020

Pride will wear No. 25 as a rookie. The number has a notable place in the Panthers’ brief existence. Cornerback Eric Davis, whose 25 interception are the second-most in team history, wore it from 1996-2000. He had five straight years with five interceptions The number was last occupied by safety Eric Reid, who was not resigned this offseason. Defensive backs cannot wear No. 5, Pride’s college number, according to NFL uniform rules.

Khalid Kareem, Cincinnati Bengals

'90 was the year his mother & I met. Thanks to who ever did this edit. Pretty sweet.. pic.twitter.com/S7W5OhDzCL — Coach Ken Kareem (@Kkareem127) May 1, 2020

You want numbers? We got 'em! pic.twitter.com/qvKFUlr7lI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2020

Kareem, who wore No. 93 at Notre Dame, will wear No. 90. As his father, Ken, noted, there is some family significance that comes with it. Kareem's college number is occupied by reserve defensive lineman Andrew Brown. Former Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson, who retired before the 2019 season, wore No. 90 for his second stint with the team from 2015-18. He had 40.5 career sacks in nine years with the franchise.

Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers

Grateful for an amazing opportunity! Let’s get to work Charger Nation! #BOLTUP⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IrQeuvMBoe — Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) April 26, 2020

Gilman will wear No. 32 in Los Angeles, which most notable belonged to former safety Eric Weddle, a fan favorite. In nine years with the Chargers from 2007-15, Weddle was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2014. NFL safeties are not allowed to wear Gilman's college number, 11.

Others