News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 09:25:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's 2019 Top State Representation

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Usnwcodisqmktcvkxq1a
Quarterback Ian Book headlines California's impact on the Fighting Irish roster this year. (Bill Panzica)

A total of 27 states plus the District of Columbia and British Columbia, the latter for senior receiver Chase Claypool, are represented on the 2019 Notre Dame roster.

Quantity helps in determining a top five countdown among the states, but impact and balance are especially vital. Including walk-ons, here is our top-5 countdown:

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}