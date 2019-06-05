Notre Dame's 2019 Top State Representation
A total of 27 states plus the District of Columbia and British Columbia, the latter for senior receiver Chase Claypool, are represented on the 2019 Notre Dame roster.
Quantity helps in determining a top five countdown among the states, but impact and balance are especially vital. Including walk-ons, here is our top-5 countdown:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news