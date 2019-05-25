News More News
Notre Dame & Rivals Running Backs Rankings

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Armando Allen arrived in 2007 with a game-breaking reputation the way Notre Dame running back recruit Chris Tyree will in 2020. (Fighting Irish Media)

The much anticipated verbal pledge this week from Chester, Va., all-purpose running back Chris Tyree was quite the boon to Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting efforts.

Since the start of the Rivals era in 2002, only three other running backs enrolled with a higher ranking than Tyree’s No. 60 placement nationally overall entering his senior season at Thomas Dale High School.

From 2016-19, Notre Dame’s running back recruiting was considered, on paper, among the weaker areas on the team. That is in part why the projected top back on the 2019 team is former three-star wide receiver Jafar Armstrong, who made the shift in the spring of 2018.

It’s also interesting to note that the highest running back draft selection from Notre Dame the past 15 years also was a converted safety/wide receiver — C.J. Prosise in the 2016 third round.

