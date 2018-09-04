Notre Dame kicked off its 2018 campaign with a big-time performance taking down No. 14 Michigan 24-17 on Saturday night in front of a hostile Irish crowd.

The first regular season editions of both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches were released this afternoon, and Notre Dame saw a bump in both.

Notre Dame sat No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll in the preseason, but jumped to No. 8 in both with the victory over the Wolverines.

Right now, the Irish's next top 25 test will come later this month when the Stanford Cardinal arrive in South Bend.

Here is a look at where future Irish opponents rank in both polls. AP ranking will be listed first followed by the Coaches Poll.

Stanford (10/9)

Virginia Tech (12/14)

USC (17/12)

Michigan (21/22)

Both Northwestern and Florida State received votes in the AP Poll.

You can find the full AP Poll HERE and the Coaches Poll HERE.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia were the consensus top three teams while Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn and Stanford were in the top 10 in each poll.

Notre Dame will host Ball State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in South Bend.