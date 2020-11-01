The hyped Notre Dame vs. Clemson game Nov. 7 will officially be a top-five matchup involving the No. 1-ranked team.

Notre Dame stayed at No. 4 in the Nov. 1 update of the AP Top 25 after beating Georgia Tech 31-13, while Clemson clung to its top ranking, edging Alabama by two points. The Tigers received 33 first-place votes to Alabama's 29 and had 1,515 points. They will be the first No. 1 team to visit Notre Dame Stadium since USC in 2005.

Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC) has opened as a 5.5-point favorite, per multiple sports books. It will not have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28. Lawrence did not play Saturday in Clemson's 32-28 win over Boston College. Freshman and former five-star recruit D.J. Uiagalelei started in his place.