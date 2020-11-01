 Notre Dame Football Remains Ranked No. 4 In Latest AP Top 25, Will Face No. 1 Clemson
football

Notre Dame Remains Ranked No. 4, Will Face No. 1 Clemson

Patrick Engel
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
The hyped Notre Dame vs. Clemson game Nov. 7 will officially be a top-five matchup involving the No. 1-ranked team.

Notre Dame stayed at No. 4 in the Nov. 1 update of the AP Top 25 after beating Georgia Tech 31-13, while Clemson clung to its top ranking, edging Alabama by two points. The Tigers received 33 first-place votes to Alabama's 29 and had 1,515 points. They will be the first No. 1 team to visit Notre Dame Stadium since USC in 2005.

Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC) has opened as a 5.5-point favorite, per multiple sports books. It will not have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28. Lawrence did not play Saturday in Clemson's 32-28 win over Boston College. Freshman and former five-star recruit D.J. Uiagalelei started in his place.

Ian Book and Notre Dame will face No. 1 Clemson Saturday night.
Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0 ACC) will play a top-10 team at home for the first time since 2018, when No. 7 Stanford visited Sept. 28. The Irish won 38-17. Clemson will be the second top-10 visitor in Brian Kelly's 11 seasons.

Miami (5-1) is the only other ACC team ranked in the top 25, at No. 11. North Carolina dropped out following a loss at Virginia. Wake Forest and Virginia Tech received votes. Clemson is the only team on Notre Dame's schedule that's currently ranked.

Full AP Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Wisconsin

11. Miami

12. Oregon

13. Indiana

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Boise State

22. Texas

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Liberty

