Georgia leapfrogged Florida because of its 27-6 win versus No. 7 Auburn on Saturday.

Idle the past two weeks before of a COVID-19 outbreak (Sept. 26) and a bye (Oct. 3), the Fighting Irish (2-0, 1-0 ACC) held steady at their No. 5 spot in Sunday's Associated Press poll, behind Atlantic Coast Conference rival and No. 1-ranked Clemson, and then the SEC triumvirate of Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Losses this weekend by No. 7 Auburn (27-6 at Georgia) and No. 9 Texas (33-31at home to TCU) dropped those two teams out of the top 10 and elevated two other ACC schools to the 7th (Miami) and 8th (North Carolina) slots. Miami will be at top-ranked Clemson this Saturday.

In addition to Auburn and Texas, six other ranked teams from last week were defeated: No. 11 UCF (Tulsa), No. 13 Texas A&M (by No. 1 Alabama), No. 16 Mississippi State (Arkansas), No. 18 Oklahoma (Iowa State), No. 24 Pitt (NC State) and No. 25 Memphis (SMU).

Big Ten schools Ohio State (No. 6) and Penn State (No. 9) will not begin conference play until Oct. 24, while the Pac-12, led by No. 12 Oregon, does not commence action until Nov. 7.

Notre Dame is slated to play six consecutive weeks from Oct. 10 (Florida State) through Nov. 14 (at Boston College), highlighted by hosting the No. 1-ranked Tigers on Nov. 7.

In addition to the aforementioned four ACC schools among the top eight, the league also is represented by No. 19 Virginia Tech. Here's the full AP top 25:

1. Clemson (3-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. Florida (2-0)

5. Notre Dame (2-0)

6. Ohio State (0-0)

7. Miami (3-0)

8. North Carolina (2-0)

9. Penn State (0-0)

10. Oklahoma State (3-0)

11. Cincinnati (3-0)

12. Oregon (0-0)

13. Auburn (1-1)

14. Tennessee (2-0)

15. Brigham Young (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (0-0)

17. LSU (1-1)

18. SMU (4-0)

19. Virginia Tech (2-0)

20. Michigan (0-0)

21. Texas A&M (1-1)

22. Texas (2-1)

23. Louisiana (3-0)

24. Iowa State (2-1)

25. Minnesota (0-0)