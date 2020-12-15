The long-standing top four of Alabama (10-0), Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1) and Ohio State (5-0) remain the top bets for the four-team playoff that will commence January 1.

The penultimate College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday night is merely a preliminary warm-up act for the only CFP results that matter this coming Sunday afternoon (Dec. 20).

The lone primary movement in the CFP last weekend occurred when Florida as a 23.5-point favorite was upset by LSU and ostensibly lost control of its destiny to advance to the CFP because of a second loss. No. 5 Texas A&M remains a lurker for the fourth spot if one of the top four fall out of the mix this weekend.

Notre Dame’s case remains strong because it joins Alabama as the lone Power Five teams with 10 wins (with Coastal Carolina the lone 11-0 club), and the sole team to beat another top-four team. North Carolina moving up to No. 15 also provides an assist thanks to Notre Dame’s 31-17 over the Tar Heels on Nov. 27.

Four matchups this Saturday will settle the top four on Sunday:

• In the SEC Championship, No. 1 Alabama faces No. 7 Florida. Even if the Gators pull a massive upset, the Crimson Tide are a lock for the final four. Florida would have to be considered for the final four, but will need help with Notre Dame and Northwesten wins this weekend to be considered.

• In the ACC Championship between the No. 2 Fighting Irish and No. 3 Tigers, Notre Dame still is positioned to advance to the CFP even with a defeat, whereas a second loss by Clemson to the Irish will make it a tougher sell to include head coach Dabo Swinney’s troops, which has been in each of the last five playoffs from 2015-19, winning the national title in 2016 and 2018. It might come down more to margin of defeat and perception by the committee in such a situation for the Tigers.

• No. 4 Ohio State battles No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) for the Big Ten Championship.

• Finally, No. 5 Texas A&M must win at 3-6 Tennessee, which ended a six-game losing streak with a win versus Vanderbilt last week, and then hope for Notre Dame and/or Northwestern victories to possibly crack the top 4.

The playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 are slated to be at the Rose and Sugar Bowls, although there have been reports that the Rose might need a change of venue. The No. 1 team is sent to the semifinal location closest to it. Alabama, if it holds the top spot, would head to the Sugar Bowl.

An unbeaten Notre Dame would likely stay ranked second and play in the Rose Bowl. If it loses but still reaches the field, a drop to No. 4 and Sugar Bowl meeting with Alabama (if still unbeaten) becomes more possible.

The No. 2 spot is the highest Notre Dame has earned in seven seasons of the CFP rankings. The Irish were No. 3 in 2017 and 2018 and No. 4 in 2015.