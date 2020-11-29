Although the Associated Press college football poll has been rendered irrelevant with the start of the College Football Selection poll that will have its second release on Tuesday (Dec. 1) evening, nothing has changed for Notre Dame with its No. 2 placement for the fourth consecutive week.

There was no alteration overall from last week either among the top nine teams. Indiana returned to the top 10 at No. 10 after No. 8 Northwestern was toppled by Michigan State this weekend. The Alabama Crimson Tide romped to a 42-13 win over state rival Auburn and received all 62 first-place votes.

In the Coaches Poll, the only differences in the top 10 had Florida at No. 5 and Texas A&M No. 6, plus Georgia at No. 10 instead of Indiana.

Among those falling out of the AP top 25 was North Carolina, which was No. 23 last week before its 31-17 loss at home to Notre Dame on Friday. Entering the top 25 were Washington, Iowa and Liberty,

In addition to Notre Dame and Clemson, Miami at No. 9 was the third ACC representative among the top 25.