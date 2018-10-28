Though it will not be the final top 25 released by the Associated Press, Sunday marked the final time the poll would be used to rank teams with the first College Football Playoff poll set to be released this upcoming Tuesday by the committee.

For the second-straight week, Notre Dame was voted No. 3 by the media after taking down Navy 44-22 in San Diego on Saturday.

The Irish remain behind Alabama and Clemson with LSU, Michigan and Georgia rounding out the top five with the latter two tied at No. 5. The Crimson Tide received 62 of 64 first-place votes with the Tigers getting the other two.

Based off the current standings of the poll, Michigan is the lone win for the Irish over current top 25 teams with potentially just one opportunity left to pick up another.

Syracuse, who Notre Dame will play Nov. 17 in Yankee Stadium, came in at No. 22 this week and will face Wake Forest (4-4) and Louisville (2-6) before getting to the Irish. A win in both matchups could push the Orange into the top 15 by the time Nov. 17 rolls around.

With Northwestern (5-3) unranked, the other two opponents for Notre Dame are Florida State and USC with both programs at 4-4 and unlikely to crack the top 25 before each respective matchup. The Trojans would have the best chance if Clay Helton’s group wins three-straight to be 7-4 before hosting Notre Dame.

Stanford and Virginia Tech both received votes in the AP Poll, but failed to rank in the top 10 of programs outside of the top 25.

Here is the full top 10 before Tuesday’s initial playoff rankings release:

1. Alabama (8-0) (62)

2. Clemson (8-0) (2)

3. Notre Dame (8-0)

4. LSU (7-1)

5. Michigan (7-1)

5. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oklahoma (7-1)

8. Ohio State (7-1)

9. UCF (7-0)

10. Washington State (7-1)