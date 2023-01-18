The Notre Dame football program released its schedule for the 2023 season Wednesday. The Irish will play 12 games over 14 weeks, beginning with a week zero dual Aug. 26 against Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It will be the third time Notre Dame and the MIdshipmen have squared off in Ireland. ND holds a 2-0 record against Navy in Ireland. In week one of the college football season, the Irish will play their second game in a historic matchup. For the first time in the program's history, ND will take on a Historically Black College/University and Football Championship Subdivision team, in Tennessee State on Sept. 2.

Notre Dame's first true road test will be against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 9 for its first of six ACC clashes. Then, the Irish will return home for their first-ever matchup with Central Michigan, on Sept 16. The following week, Notre Dame will play its marquee 2023 season matchup against Ohio State on Sept 23. Coming off a College Football Playoff berth, the Buckeyes enter Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 1996. Last season, Ohio State topped the Irish 21-10 in week one in Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame will play two more road games — against Duke (Sept. 30) and Louisville (Oct 7) — before returning to South Bend for another rivalry game against Southern California. For the first time as the Trojans' head coach, Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will come to town Oct. 14. USC won last season's regular-season finale, 38-27, in Los Angeles. The Irish have two bye weeks, the first of which is Oct. 21. When Notre Dame picks back up Oct. 28, it will host former Irish passer Phil Jurkovec and Pittsburgh. It'll be the first home game against the Panthers since 2018, Jurkovec's freshman season at ND. The Irish have won six of their last seven games in the series. After three weeks in South Bend, Notre Dame will hit the road to face Clemson on Nov. 4. The Tigers will be looking to avenge an upset loss at Notre Dame Stadium 364 days prior to the anticipated rematch. It will be the first time ND has played in Death Valley since 2015 — Clemson won that match up 24-22.

Following the spirited rematch, Notre Dame will embark on its second bye week Nov. 11. The Irish resume Nov. 18 at Notre Dame Stadium, where quarterback Sam Hartman will see his former team, Wake Forest, for the first time. The Deacons are seeking their first-ever victory against Notre Dame. Notre Dame closes the regular season in California again with a rivalry game against Stanford and new head coach Troy Taylor. The regular-season finale in Palo Alto is Nov. 25.