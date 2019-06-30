During the 2018 preseason, one of the most popular items of discussion — or unpopular, depending on your point of view — was Notre Dame’s trend of collapses in the month of November.

That was a sharp contrast to head coach Brian Kelly’s reputation. That’s because in the five seasons from 2008-12 at Cincinnati and Notre Dame, Kelly earned the “Mr. November” moniker while posting a 17-1 (.944 winning percentage) record during that month (not including some December regular season victories as well).