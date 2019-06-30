News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 08:51:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Regaining November Foothold

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame will try to break a five-game losing streak at Stanford this November. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

During the 2018 preseason, one of the most popular items of discussion — or unpopular, depending on your point of view — was Notre Dame’s trend of collapses in the month of November.

That was a sharp contrast to head coach Brian Kelly’s reputation. That’s because in the five seasons from 2008-12 at Cincinnati and Notre Dame, Kelly earned the “Mr. November” moniker while posting a 17-1 (.944 winning percentage) record during that month (not including some December regular season victories as well).

{{ article.author_name }}