Rivals250 linebacker Osita Ekwonu took an official visit to Notre Dame in April and had been thinking about more official visits in June, but the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star decided it was time to pull the trigger and commit to the Fighting Irish.

Philippians 4:13 I am BEYOND excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Notre Dame! 🍀 #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/PGEo7JrjWo

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I knew Notre Dame was where I wanted to be after visiting the campus three times and for a camp," Ekwonu said. "At the camp I worked with Coach (Clark) Lea and I was there for a game so I could see the atmosphere. Those visits had a huge impact on me and my family. The history and tradition they have at a powerhouse school like Notre Dame is impressive and they are ranked for academics. The combination of the two put them over the top.

"Coach Lea is the primary coach I've been talking with," he said. "I first met him at the camp. Seeing how he coaches and talking with him has been great. Football is the last thing we talk about. He's open to any discussion and he cares about his players as students and wants them to be active members of society.

"I've been in contact with the guys I went on my official visit with especially NaNa (Osafo-Mensah)," said Ekwonu. "It will be cool to be able to play with them. I've talked with Julian Okwara too. He was coached by my coach and it was good to talk to and relate to him."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Ekwonu is a strong inside presence and will help solidify the heart of the defense. A tough, sure tackler, Ekwonu does a great job shooting running lanes and making plays in the backfield. Look for him to quickly pick up the defensive system and see the field quickly, especially on special teams. The strength and conditioning staff will work with Ekwonu to get him a step or two faster before he sees consistent game action.