Five-star Notre Dame pledge Jordan Johnson will look to dominate in Atlanta (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

On Tuesday, June 25, top prospects from around the country converge in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge brings together the nation’s top 100 toughest players in high school football to compete toe-to-toe for awards and national recognition. The Five-Star Challenge has Notre Dame flavor. Notre Dame five-star commit Jordan Johnson from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet was invited to the Challenge after a dominate performance at a regional Rivals Camp stop. The 6-foot-2, 182-pounder is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the country and is firmly committed to the Irish.

The Five-Star Challenge will be the first time that Johnson gets to catch passes from his future quarterback. New Canaan (Ct.) signal caller Drew Pyne was the quarterback MVP at the regional camp stop in New Jersey and was named the top overall quarterback for the 2019 Rivals Camp circuit. Pyne is also very firmly committed to Notre Dame. This will his second time performing at the Five-Star Challenge as he was one of three class of 2020 quarterbacks who took in the event last year.

There are a few Notre Dame targets who will look to improve their stock at the Five-Star Challenge as well. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep inside linebacker Cody Simon is talked about often by members of Blue & Gold Illustrated. Notre Dame isn't pushing hard for Simon at this time, but could a big Five-Star Challenge performance move the needle? There are currently six FutureCast predictions in for the four-star prospect. Three are in for Notre Dame, while the most recent three predictions are for him to land at Ohio State. Another 2020 prospect for Notre Dame fans to watch is Lanier (Ga.) Buford drop end target Phillip Webb. The nation's No. 42 prospect recently placed Notre Dame in his list of top 11 schools.

Webb's recruiting process with Notre Dame has been intriguing to say the least. For more information, check out BGI's recent Shamrock Secrets article. Earlier this week, Rivals released its list of top 100 prospects in the 2021 class, which included around 40 Notre Dame targets. While the Five-Star Challenge is mainly for upperclassmen prospects, there are several 2021 prospects who will participate, including two big Irish targets. Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes is a Notre Dame target in the 2021 class and has impressed BGI when we've seen him perform live. This will be another opportunity for Grimes to show his elite talent on a national stage. Grimes checks in at No. 22 in the nation in the initial Rivals100 and will look to prove why he should be a five-star in the next rankings release.