This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting.
We will go over new offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every Monday and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.
There were no new offers extended by the Notre Dame coaching staff this week.
VISITORS
The 6-5, 235-pounder holds early offers from Kentucky and Northwestern.
Parks also plays DE for LCA. He did not land an offer from Notre Dame while on campus.
NEWS AND NOTES
***Calabasas (Calif.) High 2019 WR Mycah Pittman released his top 10 this week and Notre Dame made the cut for the Rivals100 prospect. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA and Washington also made the list for the nation’s No. 76 player and No. 13 wide receiver.
***Wichita (Kans.) Northwest DE Marcus Hicks just released a list of his top 12 schools and Notre Dame made the cut along with Michigan, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, NC State, Texas, Kansas State, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
***Notre Dame has made the cut for Atlanta Marist three-star safety Kyle Hamilton, who just visited South Bend earlier this month. Going forward, Hamilton will focus on the Irish along with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern and Duke.
***Notre Dame has made the top 10 for Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2019 four-star Rivals100 offensive tackle John Olmstead along LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
PODCAST - PREVIEWING UPCOMING VISITS
Notre Dame is set to host a huge group of talented prospects over the next several weeks and in this episode of the recruiting corner, the BGI recruiting staff previews each upcoming visit.
