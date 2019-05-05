News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 09:37:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From Rivals New Jersey

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Dr2xntqx6jnzjroplrop
Drew Pyne is committed to Notre Dame (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated is on site for the New Jersey Rivals Challenge, which will take place this afternoon.

Here are some notes from the camp's registration period.

Uby6siclwejsaiz22ctq
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}