It has been a little quiet on the Notre Dame recruiting front this month, with the dead period and preseason camp beginning for programs across the country.

All will pickup next month with the dead period lifting and prospects making their way to campuses for official and unofficial visits and the early signing period inching closer and closer.

With the pace about to pick back up, Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at few of the top storylines when it comes to the Irish on the recruiting trail.