Blue & Gold TV: Breakdown of elite recruits visiting Notre Dame Oct. 23
Mike Singer and Greg Ladky went live Thursday afternoon with a rundown of the amazing list of visitors set to arrive in South Bend to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the USC Trojans.
We talk about the most likely next commitment, and the news that Notre Dame will host a five-star quarterback in the class of 2022.
