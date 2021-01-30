Notre Dame has offered three quarterbacks in the 2022 class, including Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsatt.

The Rivals100 passer narrowed his list down to nine schools on Friday with Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers and West Virginia making the cut.

Wimsatt recently spoke to Rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt about the Fighting Irish.

“The relationship with Notre Dame is good,” Wimsatt said. “I talk with the quarterbacks coach (Tommy) Rees. He’s experienced being in that quarterback position at Notre Dame, so he can help a lot. I could definitely see myself fitting in that offense with the way they play.

Rivals ranks Wimsatt as the nation's No. 54 overall prospect, No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the top player in the state of Kentucky.

Wimsatt threw for 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns, plus 443 rushing yards and six scores, during his junior season in 2020.