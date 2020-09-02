After passing on the linebacker position in the 2020 class, the Notre Dame staff didn’t seem like it had a sense of urgency in the 2021 cycle either. They had put out a few early offers but those didn’t quite pan out.

But after all, the Notre Dame defensive staff likes to move guys around from position to position and are a few steps ahead on what we think in terms of the roster breakdown, especially at linebacker.

Notre Dame stumbled upon Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie in the spring and felt that he was too good to pass up. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski worked hard in the recruitment and secured Kollie’s pledge in early August.