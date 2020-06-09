The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in all recruiting activities on campus shut down through at least July 31.

After years of the NCAA accelerating the football recruiting process, including adding the December early signing period in 2017, the 2021 cycle has seen the brakes applied to a screeching halt unlike in any other year.

The problem is with Notre Dame slated to begin preseason practice for the 2020 season on Aug. 7, and the first day of classes for the fall semester starting on Aug. 10, the lion’s share of time by the coaching staff that month needs to be devoted to preparing for the regular season, which is slated to begin either Sept. 5 or 6 versus Navy in Annapolis, Md.



This is particularly true this year after having the last 14 of the 15 scheduled spring practices cancelled because of the pandemic. Making up for that lost practice time of reps and installation, never mind conditioning work, necessitates concentrating on those aspects more than in years past.

Plus, with social distancing requirements, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and his staff are taking the “If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain” approach with the 2021 recruiting.

“We’re operating as if you will not visit this campus this recruiting season, and we have to take our campus to you,” summarized Kelly during a Zoom conference with the media on Tuesday.

Even official visits to campus during football season are in limbo.

“We need to think that with all the precautions that are being taken relative to your own campus, relative to testing, how is that you can fly in somebody, a family that hasn’t been tested, put them up on your campus in your hotel, and let them walk around campus freely?

“… That’s going to be hard to navigate through this in the fall. There’s still work to be done. I don’t think it’s going to happen quickly. If it does happen, we’ll be excited about it but we’ll be very cautious and we’ll have to ask a lot of questions.”

Notre Dame also has a national recruiting base, not a provincial one. Of the 17 players signed in 2020, 16 came from different states, or in one case, Germany.

Of the 11 prospects who have verbally committed to Notre Dame so far in the 2021 cycle — a group so far ranked No. 11 — 10 are from different states, from California quarterback Tyler Buchner to Rhode Island defensive end Jason Onye.

Among some of the schools currently ranked ahead of Notre Dame, the provincial feel is more evident. For example, the University of Florida has 15 verbals, with eight from in state, and then five from nearby states Georgia and South Carolina.

For Clemson, 11 of the 14 are from the Atlantic seaboard or nearby states, while USC’s 16 include nine from the state of California and two more from relatively nearby Las Vegas.

That’s not to say Notre Dame cannot prosper on the recruiting trail, but the pandemic does add an extra dynamic to the current process.

“We’re grinding through recruiting like everybody else,” Kelly said. “Everybody loses something. We certainly lose something by not being able to get you out of your state and bring you up to Notre Dame, there’s no doubt about it. But everybody is dealing with the same situation.

“We’re going to keep being who we are, we’re going to keep working hard and at the end of the day we’re going to be fine. We’re going to have a great class [with] kids that pick Notre Dame that we can develop into being outstanding football players that can help us win a championship.”