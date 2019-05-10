Don’t look now, but with 10 verbal commitments so far — most recently this week from four-star Arizona offensive tackle Tosh Baker and four-star Illinois defensive lineman Rylie Mills — Notre Dame suddenly ranks among the nation’s top 5 in football recruiting by Rivals.

The Fighting Irish also are the lone “cold-weather school” among the top eight while the usual suspects monopolize the top tier. Reigning national champion Clemson is No. 1 with 14 verbal commits — four of them the rare five-star prospects. LSU and Alabama are next with 14 and 16, respectively, with the Tigers so far netting three five-star players and the Crimson Tide, which now almost annually produces double-digit numbers in the NFL Draft, has one.

Now the question is whether Notre Dame can continue its momentum from a 22-4 record and College Football Playoff appearance the past two years and remain in that top-5 territory, where it has not finished on the recruiting circuit since 2013.