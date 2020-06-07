In 2021 Barnes is expected to join current Maryland/Washington D.C. products D.J. Brown (Annapolis), Cam Hart (Baltimore), and Litchfield Ajavon (Baltimore) in the Fighting Irish defensive backfield.

This weekend’s verbal commitment from Gaithersburg, Md., 6-2, 180-pound three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes continues a rececnt Notre Dame pattern of stocking the secondary from “The Old Line State.”

Also from that area on the current roster are defensive linemen Ja’Mion Franklin (Ridgley), and Kofi Wardlow (Washington D.C.).

In the past five years, Notre Dame also landed two other defensive backs from that section of the country. Ashton White (Clinton) finished his degree at Notre Dame before becoming a graduate transfer at Buffalo the past two years, while 2018 corner recruit Noah Boykin (Washington D.C.) is now enrolled at UMass.

If this were men’s basketball, the Washington D.C. area would rank No. 1 for Notre Dame, from the late Bob Whitmore, to Hall-of-Famers Austin Carr and Adrian Dantley, who have joined Whitmore in the school's Ring of Honor, to more recent figures such as Jerian Grant and current junior point guard Prentiss Hubb.

Football hasn’t had similar star power, but by our count, 50 players from Maryland/D.C have appeared in game action for the Notre Dame football team. However, it would seem Notre Dame would have more presence with the Catholic powers such as DeMatha, Gonzaga, St. Albans, Bishop McNamara, Archbishop Carroll, Good Counsel, etc.

Here are our top dozen Notre Dame players From Maryland/Washington D.C.





1t. Bob Williams (Baltimore, 1948-50) & Thom Gatewood (Baltimore, 1969-71)

Both are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Williams was at the throttle for the 10-0 national champs in 1949 when he set the single season pass efficiency record that stood 60 years before Jimmy Clausen eclipsed it by an eyelash in 2009. Williams was the No. 2 pick in the 1951 NFL Draft.

Two-time All-American and Academic All-American Gatewood’s 157 career receptions (not including eight catches for 155 yards and two scores in two Cotton Bowls versus No. 1 Texas) stood for 36 years. He also became the school’s first African-American football captain.





3. Victor Abiamiri (Randallstown, 2003-06)

Started 30 games and was named Notre Dame’s Lineman of the Year his last two seasons when the team was 19-6 and had back-to-back BCS bids. Forty of his 128 career tackles were for lost yardage, including 20.5 sacks, leading him to become a second-round pick.





4. Mike Brennan (Severna Park, 1986-89)

One of the great walk-on stories in school history, Brennan began his career in lacrosse, tried out at tight end in football, and worked his way up to start at guard twice for the 1988 national champs (including No. 1 Miami) and all 13 at left tackle for the 12-1 outfit in 1989. The fourth-round pick played three years in the NFL.





5. Sam Mustipher (Olney, 2014-18)

Brilliant engineering major made the transition to center and endured a rough initiation during the 4-8 season in 2016 before also starting for the 2017 crew that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line. He then was a captain for the 2018 unit that advanced to the College Football Playoff.





6. Malcolm Johnson (Washington D.C. 1994-98)

Huge target at 6-5, Johnson finished with 110 catches that averaged 15.8 yards and included 10 scores. He was only 16 years old the first day he practiced at Notre Dame but would go on to play three years in the NFL.





7. Joe Howard (Clinton, 1981-84)

Nicknamed “Small Wonder,” the 5-9, 167-pound Howard burst onto the scene as a freshman with 17 catches, including a record 96-yard touchdown catch. His 85 career catches averaged 19.6 yards and he also had a six-year NFL career despite not getting drafted.

As a senior he also started at point guard for Digger Phelps’ basketball team.





8. Mike Creaney (Towson, 1970-72)

Three year starting tight end was good enough that College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dave Casper was used at offensive tackle in 1971-72, where he was more needed. Including bowls, Creaney’s 48 career receptions averaged 19.1 yards, a remarkable figure for anyone, but especially tight end.





9. Andre Jones (Hyattsville, 1987-90)

The father of 2010-13 Irish receiver TJ Jones passed away suddenly in 2011 from a brain aneuyrism. During his career at outside linebacker, he recorded 147 career tackles, with his 58 as a senior the second most on the team. Jones had brief stints in the NFL and CFL.





10t. Troy Wilson (Frederick, 1983-86) & John Owens (Bowie, 1998-2001)

As a freshman, his pass breakup of a Doug Flutie pass on fourth down preserved a 19-18 Liberty Bowl victory versus 9-2 Boston College. He started the next three years at corner prior to playing one year in the NFL and joining the Secret Service.

Owens didn’t start his first three seasons from 1998-2000 while yo-yoing between defensive end and tight end. As a senior he started at tight end on a 5-6 team and caught only five passes …yet the fifth-round pick went on to play nine years in the NFL.





Among our honorable mentions, running back Gerry Gray (Baltimore) led the 1959 team in rushing with 256 yards; Randy Payne (Palmer Park) started at corner for Ara Parseghian’s top-ranked defense in 1974; Ricky Gray (Mt. Ranier) complemented Mark Bavaro well at tight end in 1984; Jeremy Akers (Washington D.C.) started at guard much of his three seasons from 1994-96; Abiamiri’s teammate at Baltimore Gilman, Ambrose Wooden, started at corner for the 2005 team that finished No. 9 in the AP poll; and defensive end Justin Brown (Clinton) was a starter in 2007-08.