While virtual graduation exercises were completed by the University of Notre Dame this past weekend, one more final grade was issued today (May 19) to the school. For the 15th consecutive year, Notre Dame’s number of perfect scores of 1,000 — 13 this year — in the Academic Progress Rating has ranked either first or second among all Football Bowl Subdivision programs. The Fighting Irish institutional record was 17 in 2015.

Notre Dame has ranked in the top two in all 15 years of the APR rankings. (ND.edu)

All 26 Notre Dame varsity programs scored above the APR average in each sport, with half of them earning the perfect tally. This year Notre Dame tied Stanford at No. 1 with 13 apiece. No other FBS institution has had more years (five) of at least 13 perfect scores than Notre Dame.