Notre Dame Reaches Top Again In Academic Progress Rating
While virtual graduation exercises were completed by the University of Notre Dame this past weekend, one more final grade was issued today (May 19) to the school.
For the 15th consecutive year, Notre Dame’s number of perfect scores of 1,000 — 13 this year — in the Academic Progress Rating has ranked either first or second among all Football Bowl Subdivision programs. The Fighting Irish institutional record was 17 in 2015.
All 26 Notre Dame varsity programs scored above the APR average in each sport, with half of them earning the perfect tally. This year Notre Dame tied Stanford at No. 1 with 13 apiece.
No other FBS institution has had more years (five) of at least 13 perfect scores than Notre Dame.
Only three schools — Notre Dame, Boston College and Stanford — in the 15-year history of the APR have had 13 or more teams post scores of 1,000 in a single report.
The APR, created to provide more of a real‐time measurement of academic success than graduation rates offer, is a team-based metric where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Schools that don’t offer scholarships track their recruited student-athletes.
Every Division I sports team submits data to have its APR calculated each academic year. The NCAA reports both single-year rates and four-year rates, on which penalties for poor academic performance are based. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable, member-provided data.
University of Notre Dame APR Ratings by Sport
Baseball -- 990
Football -- 970
Men’s Basketball -- 989
Men’s Cross Country -- 1,000
Men’s Fencing -- 1,000
Men’s Golf -- 988
Men’s Ice Hockey -- 991
Men’s Lacrosse -- 991
Men’s Soccer -- 1,000
Men’s Swimming and Diving -- 1,000
Men’s Tennis -- 1,000
Men’s Track -- 1,000
Softball -- 1,000
Women’s Basketball -- 995
Women’s Cross Country -- 995
Women’s Fencing -- 993
Women’s Golf -- 1,000
Women’s Lacrosse -- 1,000
Women’s Rowing -- 993
Women’s Soccer -- 1,000
Women’s Swimming and Diving -- 1,000
Women’s Tennis -- 1,000
Women’s Track -- 992
Women’s Track, Indoor (Prior to 2015) -- 992
Women’s Track, Outdoor (Prior to 2015) -- 990
Women’s Volleyball -- 1,000
Here is the 2020 ranking in terms of raw numbers of individual team 1,000 APR scores:
1. (tie) Notre Dame (7 men’s sports, 6 women’s sports) and Stanford 13;
3. Northwestern 12
4. Arizona State 11
5. (tie) Temple, California 10
Notre Dame also was No. 1 in 2019 with 13 (six men and seven women sports),
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.