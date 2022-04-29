Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs sidelined by shoulder surgery

"I think his shoulder got banged up a little bit," Freeman said. "It was in the second half. I wanted to get some of those guys out anyway."

Head coach Marcus Freeman wasn't sure of the severity of Diggs' injury when he spoke to reporters after the Blue-Gold Game.

The Notre Dame running back actually tore the labrum in his left shoulder, the football program announced Friday afternoon. The injury required surgery to repair the labrum, which Dr. Brian Ratigan completed earlier Friday.

Logan Diggs got more than "banged up a little bit" in last Saturday's Blue-Gold Game.

Just how long Diggs will be sidelined remains to be seen. The program did not announce a timeline for his recovery. His availability for the season opener at Ohio State on Sept.5 is certainly in question.

A couple of current players — cornerback Cam Hart and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola — needed shoulder labrum repairs this offseason. They both were operated on in January. Neither was cleared for full contact by the end of spring practice last week. Hart was allowed to do some activities in practice without full contact by mid-April.

Given that Diggs plays running back, his shoulder will receive plenty of contact when he's eventually given the green light to play. All recoveries are unique, but a general timeline estimate could be in the range of 3-6 months.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Diggs played in eight games as a freshman last season. His 52 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns provided enough glimpses of success to put himself in a position to challenge junior-to-be Chris Tyree for the primary running back role in Notre Dame's offense this fall. Diggs also caught six passes for 56 yards.

In Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, Diggs rushed four times for 12 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards. He did not return to action after an eight-yard run in the third quarter that was wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. At the end of the play, Diggs attempted to stiff arm cornerback Philip Riley while running toward the sideline. Diggs was in visible pain after the whistle and favoring his left shoulder.

Freeman was doing an on-field interview with the Peacock broadcast booth during the play, which may have hindered his ability to fully grasp the severity of the injury by the time he spoke to reporters after the game.

Beyond Tyree, who dealt with an ankle injury throughout the spring, and Diggs, the Irish have three other scholarship running backs slated for the 2022 roster: sophomore Audric Estime and freshmen Jadarian Price and Gi'Bran Payne. Graduate senior C'Bo Flemister, who wasn't with the team in the spring, officially entered the transfer portal Friday.

The speedy Tyree (5-10, 190) has plenty of experience from his first two seasons with the Irish, but he also dealt with a turf toe injury that limited him last season. He totaled 129 rushes for 718 yards and five touchdowns and 32 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

The bruising Estime (6-0, 228) took advantage of his seven carries as a a freshman last season by gaining 60 yards. He put that running style to use in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game with 13 carries for 59 yards.

The early enrolled Price (5-10, 190) may have help himself this spring as much as anyone on Notre Dame's roster. He's gained the trust of running backs coach Deland McCullough and displayed big-play ability. His Blue-Gold Game performance included a 51-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from fellow freshman Steve Angeli. Though Price struggled to find running room with 12 yards on nine carries, he was reliable in the passing game with eight catches for 104 yards.