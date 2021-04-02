Notre Dame RB Kendall Abdur-Rahman Enters Transfer Portal
One of Notre Dame’s reserve running backs is exploring his transfer options.
Junior-to-be Kendall Abdur-Rahman has entered his name in the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.
Abdur-Rahman played in one game over his two seasons at Notre Dame, a 52-0 win over South Florida in 2020 when he appeared in mop-up duty and did not record any stats. He took a redshirt in 2019 and moved to running back from receiver in 2020 fall camp.
The 6-0, 190-pound Abdur-Rahman came to Notre Dame as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. An Edwardsville, Ill. native, he was ranked as the nation’s No. 59 athlete and held offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. He originally committed to the Irish on Sept. 9, 2018, one week after he came to campus on an official visit.
A high school dual-threat quarterback and two-time All-State selection, Abdur-Rahman ran for 1,135 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Edwardsville High School in 2018. He also passed for 647 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Abdur-Rahman is the third member of Notre Dame’s 2019 class to announce his plans to transfer. Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona) left in January, and offensive linemen John Olmstead (Lafayette) departed in August.
All told, Abdur-Rahman is the seventh Notre Dame player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2020 season, though safety Houston Griffith did so but chose to return to school.
Notre Dame now has three scholarship running backs in spring practice: junior Kyren Williams, sophomore Chris Tyree and senior C’Bo Flemister. The Irish signed two running backs in the 2021 class who will arrive in June: four-star Audric Estime and three-star Logan Diggs.
