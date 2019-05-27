Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in the country in the Athlon Sports College Football preseason magazine. It is the third preseason magazine to rank the Irish in the preseason Top 10. Athlon projects that Notre Dame will finish the regular season with a 10-2 record, earning a trip to the Cotton Bowl where it will face UCF.

The publication ranked Notre Dame as one of three teams on the decline in 2019.

Anonymous opposing coaches were quoted on their thoughts for Notre Dame, and a couple stood out.

“Last year’s team was by far the best of Brian Kelly’s time in South Bend. They’re athletic all over again, and the entire team identity was redefined by Ian Book. They changed over coaches and schemes, but its really all about that quarterback. For the first time, they could be lethal in both the run and the pass from that position. As long as he stays healthy and builds on his passing, they will be a Playoff contender again this season”

Another quote:

“The second reason for their turnaround is that they’ve got freak defensive ends, guys who can really disrupt. All of their best guys there are coming back.”