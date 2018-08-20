The Associated Press released its preseason college football poll Monday afternoon and placed Notre Dame at No. 12.



It is the third-highest preseason ranking in head coach Brian Kelly’s nine seasons, behind the No. 10 in 2016 — the year the Fighting Irish finished 4-8 — and No. 11 in 2015, which is exactly where they finished with a 10-3 ledger.

Five Notre Dame opponents this year are also in preseason top 25: Stanford (13), Michigan (14), USC (15), Florida State (19) and Virginia Tech (20). No other team in the rankings has more 2018 ranked foes, although Michigan also has five, all among the top 12 (including the Irish).

Over the past 24 years from 1994-2017 Notre Dame football faithful are pretty familiar with the drill regarding preseason polls

In the years where the Fighting Irish are hyped as potential top-10 timber, disappointment usually ensues. Alternatively, in years where perhaps not as much is anticipated, a pleasant surprise often ensues.

In the 24 seasons since 1994, the Fighting Irish have been ranked in the season’s first Associated Press poll 15 times. Not once in those 15 years did they finish higher than the preseason rating (although in 1998 and 2015 they placed at the same spot that they started).

Meanwhile, in the nine other seasons Notre Dame was not ranked in the preseason by the AP poll, it placed in the top 25 five times — including making a major bowl as a top-10 team in three of them (2000, 2005 and 2012), starting 10-1 in 2002 and finishing No. 11 last year.

Here are the eight previous AP preseason rankings under Kelly and the outcome:





2010

Preseason Ranking: None

This was natural because the Irish had gone 16-21 the three previous seasons under deposed head coach Charlie Weis.

Finish: None (8-5)

It was the first year ever, though, where Notre Dame won its final four games of the season and didn’t finish ranked.





2011

Preseason Ranking: 16

This was a first preseason ranking in five years, thanks to the 4-0 finish the year prior.

Finish:None (8-5)

Notre Dame dropped out of the top 25 after the season-opening loss to South Florida and fell to 0-2 the next week at Michigan. It didn’t return to the top 25 until the 11th week at 7-3, and climbed as high as No. 22 before losing to Stanford and then Florida State in the Champs Sports Bowl.





2012

Preseason Ranking: None

After improving to 11-0, Notre Dame on Nov. 18 was ranked No. 1 for the first time since Nov. 20, 1993, almost 19 years to the day. At 12-0, Notre Dame would finish the regular season at the top spot for the first time since winning its most recent national title in 1988.

Finish: 4 (12-1)

Following the 42-14 loss to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game, the Irish still had their highest finish since No. 2 in 1993. This also is one of only two times Notre Dame has placed in the AP top 10 in the past 24 seasons. The other was No. 9 in 2005 in Weis' first season.





2013

Preseason Ranking: 14

Based on the previous season, this might have been top 10 had starting quarterback Everett Golson not been suspended from school in the fall semester because of an academic indiscretion.

Finish: 20 (9-4)

The Irish dropped out of the top 25 after falling to 3-2 with a home loss to Oklahoma. The Pinstripe Bowl win over Rutgers elevated them from No. 25 to No. 20.





2014

Preseason Ranking: 17

Notre Dame was attempting to finish in the final AP rankings three years in a row for the first time since doing it seven straight times from 1987-93.

Finish:None (8-5)

The Irish started 6-0, were No. 5 and appeared to have won at No. 2 Florida State — but lost on a controversial call in the closing seconds and would finish the regular season falling in five of its last six contests. Feast or famine.





2015

Preseason Ranking: 11

A College Football Playoff contender at 10-1 right into the final week of the regular season, Kelly’s crew ended up finishing where they started.

Finish: 11 (10-3)

This was tied with 1995 for the third-best finish in the last 23 campaigns.





2016

Preseason Ranking: 10

The first time since the No. 2 rating in 2006 that Notre Dame began the season in the top 10.

Finish: None (4-8)

The last time the Irish began the season in the AP top 10 and actually finished there as well was, once again, 1993. That year it was placed at No. 7 in the preseason and ended up No. 2 even though it vanquished No. 1 Florida State 31-24 on Nov. 13.





2017

Preseason Ranking: None

Despite the 4-8 finish the year prior, the Irish were No. 28 in the preseason poll from the “also receiving votes” category.

Finish: 11 (10-3)

Notre Dame climbed as high as No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll with an 8-1 start. Road losses at Miami (41-8) and Stanford (38-20) knocked the Irish out of the Big Six bowl picture, but the season was salvaged with a thrilling 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory on Jan. 1 versus LSU.