Despite going 12-1 last season, making it to the College Football Playoff and returning 13 starters, Notre Dame is placed No. 9 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll. Notre Dame finished the 2018 season ranked No. 5 in the poll.

A pair of Notre Dame opponents are also ranked in the Top 10. Georgia checks in at No. 3 while Michigan checks in at No. 7 despite a late-season collapse, a loss to Notre Dame and the return of just 12 starters.

Stanford (No. 23) is the only other Notre Dame opponent to crack the preseason Top 25. Virginia Tech (No. 32), USC (No. 34), Virginia (No. 37), Duke (No. 44) and Boston College (No. 45) also received votes.

It marks the second time in the last four seasons that Notre Dame began the season ranked No. 9 in the preseason coaches poll (2016). It's the third time in the last four years that Notre Dame has ranked between No. 9 and No. 11. The No. 9 ranking also marks the highest preseason mark for the Irish in the coaches poll during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure.