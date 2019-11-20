The 54-51 victory versus Toledo on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion won’t by itself get the Fighting Irish (3-2) back into the top 25 next week, but each win is cherished a little more now after having dropped back-to-back decisions last week for the first time since January 2010.

For the first time in 234 college basketball weeks — dating back to March 2007 —head coach Muffet McGraw’s Notre Dame basketball program played a game unranked.

After an early 4-0 advantage, Notre Dame trailed at the end of the first quarter 18-10 while converting only 5 of its 20 field goal attempts.

Toledo built its lead to as much as nine points in the second quarter (31-22) before freshman forward Sam Brunelle (19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks), sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert (11 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and a collective defensive effort rallied the Irish to victory.

A 10-foot jumper by Gilbert finally put Notre Dame ahead for good at 47-46, followed by a backdoor cut to the basket and reverse lay-up by graduate student Destinee Walker (12 points, six rebounds, two assists) to make it 49-46 with 4:26, prompting a Toledo timeout. A couple of Brunelle free throws gave the Irish their largest lead at 51-46, which would be matched at 54-49

Toledo played at a slow pace, and as the shot clock wound down Notre Dame ratcheted up its defensive pressure, forcing three shot-clock violations in the fourth quarter and four overall in the second half.

A drive and then step-back bucket by Walker kept the Rockets at bay at 54-51, but they had a final chance to force overtime, gaining possession with 9.8 seconds left and down 54-51.

The Irish defensive pressure responded again, with Brunelle stepping out quickly toward the three-point arc to force a travel by Toledo guard Mariella Santucci, who was trying to find an opening for a trey.

“We found a way to make it interesting,” McGraw said. “I think every game is going to be pretty much like that. We look young and completely inexperienced often.

“Katlyn Gilbert just did so many great things. She defensively came up with some big steals, big plays, big rebounds, made some huge shots. And Sam, to get her first double-double — one of many that are going to follow.

“She made some huge shots also, but the rebounding is what was key. That’s how we won the game at the end.”