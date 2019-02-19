Notre Dame’s 2019 spring practice is tentatively slated to begin the opening week of March, potentially Saturday, March 2.

As has been the case in recent years, two or three practices will occur prior to spring break that will run from March 9-17. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 13.

Our position by position preview begins with quarterback:

Spring Scholarship Breakdown (2)

Senior: Ian Book (2) — 6-0, 203

Junior: None

Sophomore: Phil Jurkovec (4)

Freshman/Early Entrant: None — Brendon Clark will enroll in June.

Number in parentheses denotes years of eligibility remaining.





Career Stats

Passing: Book 260 completions, 389 attempts (66.8 percent completion rate), 3,084 yards, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions.

Rushing: 133 carries, 486 yards, 3.7 yards per carry, four touchdowns.





Passing: Jurkovec — 0 completions, 2 attempts.

Rushing: 2 carries, 9 yards, 4.5 yards per carry.





Quarterbacks Coach

Tommy Rees — 3rd year

The former Fighting Irish signal-caller from 2010-13 had at least one start each season and 31 overall, the most in the nine-year Brian Kelly era.