Notre Dame QB Target Brendon Clark Is A 'Once-In-A-Lifer'
Notre Dame is still searching for a quarterback in the class of 2019, and Midlothian (Va.) Manchester signal caller Brendon Clark could be the perfect fit, at least according to Manchester head coach Thomas Hall.
Hall said knowing what he knows about Notre Dame and Clark, he sees the two as a perfect match.
“I think he’s a perfect fit for Notre Dame, and that’s why they’re one of his finalists,” Hall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I know Coach Kelly and I know what he does offensively, and we do very similar things. Knowing the history of Notre Dame, I think it’s a perfect fit.”
After four years of coaching Clark, Hall nothing but good things to say about his program’s all-time leading passer.
“Brendon has been a four year starter and he’s been a captain all four years,” Hall said. “A recruiter from another school described him as a Tim Tebow who can throw the ball, and that’s really what he is. He’s a leader, and extremely hard worker and he plays with tons of mojo.”
Clark led Manchester to an 11-2 overall record in both his sophomore and junior seasons, and Hall said that level of consistent success comes with someone like Clark at quarterback.
“He’s changed our program,” Hall stated. “He’s taken a program that’s been above average through the years to one of the top programs in our area and in the state.”
Hall said he fully expects Clark to take that program-changing mentality with him to whichever college he chooses.
“Whatever school he goes to, he’s going to change that program,” Hall said. “That’s what he’s done for us. I don’t have enough time to talk about all the good things he’s done for this program. He’s a once-in-a-lifer.”
So, what makes Clark so good?
Beyond all the physical skills and God-given talent, Hall said Clark’s demeanor in game situations is what sets him apart.
“There are multiple things you’re going to notice about him,” Hall said. “But I think the biggest thing is his composure and how he handles himself in any situation.”
For Clark, Hall said, there’s no such thing as pressure.
“No play is too big,” Hall said. “He handles every play the same, whether it’s fourth and 18 or first and 10. When Michael Jordan played, you wanted the ball in his hands when the game was on the line, and that’s’ how it is with Brendon.”
Fortunately for Clark, the poise he brings to the field pours over into his life outside of football as well.
“He has all the intangibles on and off the field,” Hall said. “His teammates respect him, the student body loves him, and there’s not a person who knows Brendon that would say anything bad about him. His character is phenomenal.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.