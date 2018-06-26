Notre Dame is still searching for a quarterback in the class of 2019, and Midlothian (Va.) Manchester signal caller Brendon Clark could be the perfect fit, at least according to Manchester head coach Thomas Hall.

Hall said knowing what he knows about Notre Dame and Clark, he sees the two as a perfect match.

“I think he’s a perfect fit for Notre Dame, and that’s why they’re one of his finalists,” Hall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I know Coach Kelly and I know what he does offensively, and we do very similar things. Knowing the history of Notre Dame, I think it’s a perfect fit.”

After four years of coaching Clark, Hall nothing but good things to say about his program’s all-time leading passer.

“Brendon has been a four year starter and he’s been a captain all four years,” Hall said. “A recruiter from another school described him as a Tim Tebow who can throw the ball, and that’s really what he is. He’s a leader, and extremely hard worker and he plays with tons of mojo.”

Clark led Manchester to an 11-2 overall record in both his sophomore and junior seasons, and Hall said that level of consistent success comes with someone like Clark at quarterback.

“He’s changed our program,” Hall stated. “He’s taken a program that’s been above average through the years to one of the top programs in our area and in the state.”

Hall said he fully expects Clark to take that program-changing mentality with him to whichever college he chooses.