On Wednesday, the 16 semifinalists for the 2018 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award were announced and Irish signal caller Ian Book remains up for the prestigious honor.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented each year to the best quarterback in the country and is the oldest and considered most prestigious quarterback award.

Book has completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s thrown for at least 264 yards in each start.

If Book were to win the award, he would be the first Irish quarterback to do so since its inception in 1981.

Fan voting is also part of the process and counts for five percent of each round, which is then combined with the results of the selection committee’s ballots. The committee is comprised of former winners, journalists, broadcasters and commentators, per the award’s site.

Three finalists will be named on Nov. 19 with the winner being announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6.

One Irish opponent made the cut with Book: Michigan signal caller Shea Patterson, who completed 20 of 30 passes for 227 yards and an interception in a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame. Book did not play in the season opener.