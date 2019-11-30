Tyler Buchner left it all on the field Friday night. The La Jolla (Calif.) Bishop's quarterback and class of 2021 Notre Dame pledge was 20 of 47 for 286 yards with three passing touchdowns and had 350 rushing yards on 18 attempts and five rushing scores, per Scorebook Live. Even with Buchner accounting for eight touchdowns, Bishop's (12-1) fell 75-59 to Oceanside (Calif.) El Camino (8-6) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division II playoffs.

Tyler Buchner had an incredible performance on Friday night. (Megan Quiggle)

Even though Bishop's had the much superior record coming into the game, El Camino played a tougher schedule coming into the matchup, facing mostly Division I opponents. Their school size is nearly 3,000, while Bishop's has 540 high school students. El Camino had twice as many players suited up for the game than Bishop's had. El Camino even playing in the San Diego Section Division II is a head-scratcher, but Buchner and his squad certainly had opportunities to win the contest. Bishop's scored on its opening drive as Buchner tossed a 16 yard touchdown pass, but El Camino answered with a goal line rushing score, taking a 7-6 lead.

Buchner finds his receiver and put Bishop's up 6-0 over El Camino with 9:44 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/fcSz7Ye2E1 — San Diego Football Network (@sdfootball) November 30, 2019

A Buchner pass to 2021 wide receiver Clay Petry put Bishop's into El Camino territory, and the Irish commit finished the drive with a 16 yard touchdown run. El Camino answered to tie things up at 14. Bishop's doesn't believe much in punting, and faced with 4th and 6 from its own 29 yard line, Bishop's went for it, and Buchner sprinted past the defense for a 71 yard score.

Buchner does his best Lamar Jackson impression and puts Bishop's back up 22-14 with 6:59 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/YAcAX6BA9O — San Diego Football Network (@sdfootball) November 30, 2019

With a 22-14 lead, Bishop's attempted an onside kick and recovered the ball, and Buchner powered in a goal line rushing score. Buchner added touchdown runs of 79 and 55 yards later in the second quarter, and Bishop's took a comfortable 45-20 lead into halftime. Buchner had nearly 300 rushing yards and five scores at the break. Bishop's had all of the game's momentum.

Another one!



Bishop's 38

El Camino 20

5:02 2nd Quarter pic.twitter.com/oMJv28caqZ — San Diego Football Network (@sdfootball) November 30, 2019