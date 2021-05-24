Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli Leads 7v7 Team To Regional Championship

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli has been busy over the past few weeks.

On April 25, he made it to Philadelphia for an Elite 11 Regional camp. The following weekend was Baltimore for an Under Armour regional camp. He was invited to the prestigious all-star game following his performance.

He participated at the New Jersey Rivals camp May 16 and impressed there. And just this past weekend, he flew to Illinois to play for the Chicago-based 7v7 team “Midwest Boom” to take part in the NFA 7v7 regional tournament in Rockford, Ill.

Angeli’s squad dominated. He led Boom to a perfect 8-0 record and took home the Midwest regional championship. Angeli and Boom will compete NFA 7v7 National Championships in Bradenton, Fla. at IMG Academy the weekend of June 11-13. The following week, Angeli flies to Notre Dame for his official visit

Watch video highlights of Angeli’s 7v7 performance via Gus Ramos, the media director for the All-American Bowl on NBC.