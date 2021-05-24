Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli Leads 7v7 Team To Regional Championship
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli has been busy over the past few weeks.
On April 25, he made it to Philadelphia for an Elite 11 Regional camp. The following weekend was Baltimore for an Under Armour regional camp. He was invited to the prestigious all-star game following his performance.
He participated at the New Jersey Rivals camp May 16 and impressed there. And just this past weekend, he flew to Illinois to play for the Chicago-based 7v7 team “Midwest Boom” to take part in the NFA 7v7 regional tournament in Rockford, Ill.
Angeli’s squad dominated. He led Boom to a perfect 8-0 record and took home the Midwest regional championship. Angeli and Boom will compete NFA 7v7 National Championships in Bradenton, Fla. at IMG Academy the weekend of June 11-13. The following week, Angeli flies to Notre Dame for his official visit
Watch video highlights of Angeli’s 7v7 performance via Gus Ramos, the media director for the All-American Bowl on NBC.
Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.
Angeli is committed to playing in the Under Armour All-America Game and will be Notre Dame’s third straight quarterback recruit who committed to the UA All-America Game. Drew Pyne played in the 2020 game and was 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three rushes for 16 yards on the ground. Tyler Buchner was unable to play in the 2021 game as it was cancelled.
New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Angeli’s school was only able to play six games. Angeli completed 68 of 115 throws (59.1 percent) for 919 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added three rushing scores to lead the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey per MaxPreps.
“It checks every box for what he’s about from the academic side and the football program and traditions of the school,” Bergen Catholic head coach Vito Campanile previously said of Angeli’s fit at Notre Dame. “It’s a great match with his skill set and their schematics.
“He checks just about every box — the size, acumen of football, loving the game, unbelievable character kid and 4.0 [GPA] student. The thing to me that is eye-opening to me is the escape-ability and athleticism at that size. That makes him a little different. He’s a big dude.”
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.