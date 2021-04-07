BlueAndGold - Notre Dame QB Commit Sets Official Visit

Notre Dame QB Commit Sets Official Visit
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli took a visit to Notre Dame last December, but because of the dead period, he wasn't able to meet the coaching staff in-person. The team was playing in the ACC Championship game against Clemson anyways, but that's besides the point.
Angeli committed to Notre Dame on March 4, and the four-star prospect did so without ever meeting a Fighting Irish coach face-to-face. He will have the opportunity to meet the staff when he arrives for his official visit in June, which he reported to BlueandGold.com on Wednesday.
The 6-3, 215-pounder will officially visit Notre Dame on June 18, which according to BlueandGold.com, is going to be a massive weekend for the Irish. This is of course assuming that the dead period lifts heading into June.
"I'm really excited to be locked in for my official visit that weekend," Angeli said. "I can't wait to finally meet the coaching staff in person, get inside the facilities spend some great time in South Bend with my future teammates and some targets as well.
"I'm also very excited to have my family get to experience it with me and visit my next home."
The expectations that come with being the quarterback at Notre Dame are extremely high. This is a test that Angeli welcomes with open arms.
“It holds a lot of value, responsibility and honor,” Angeli previously said. “I’m ready to take that challenge head on. I want to represent the university in the right way on the field and in the classroom.
“I’m coming to work and bring national championships to this program.”
Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.
Angeli is one of 11 Notre Dame commitments in the 2022 class. He will join a quarterback room that — barring any departures — will include rising junior Brendon Clark, rising sophomore Drew Pyne, and incoming freshmen Tyler Buchner and Ron Powlus III.
New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Bergen Catholic was only able to play six games. Angeli completed 68 of 115 throws (59.1 percent) for 919 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added three rushing scores to lead the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey per MaxPreps.
