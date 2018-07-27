Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation watch list. The Walter Camp Award goes annually to the student-athlete voted as the best overall player in the nation.

Wimbush is one of fifty players named to the list. Last season was his first as a starter, and Wimbush led the Irish to a 9-3 record in games he started. He finished the campaign with 1,870 passing yards, 803 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. Wimbush’s 14 rushing touchdowns set a Notre Dame record.

The Teaneck, N.J. native topped 100 rushing yards on four occasions. In his third career start, which came on the road against Boston College, Wimbush set Notre Dame records for a quarterback with 207 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

In Notre Dame’s 48-37 win over Wake Forest, Wimbush set a career-high with 280 passing yards. He added 110 rushing yards in the game and accounted for three touchdowns despite not playing in the fourth quarter. He had a career-high three touchdown passes in Notre Dame’s 52-17 win over Miami (Ohio) and accounted for at least three total touchdowns in seven different games.

The award was first handed out in 1967. Since then four different Notre Dame players have won the award. Former Irish tight end Ken MacAfee took home it home in 1977, wide receiver Tim Brown won he award in 1987, wide receiver Raghib Ismail won the award in 1990 and linebacker Manti Te’o won it in 2012.

Seven 2018 opponents are also on the list. Florida State running back Cam Akers, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, Boston College running back A.J. Dillon, Stanford running back Bryce Love, Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry and Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur are all on the watch list.