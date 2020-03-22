Notre Dame Pursuing Rivals250 DE Kechaun Bennett
Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end Kechaun Bennett was able to visit Syracuse before the Coronavirus pandemic shut down all recruiting visits.
Bennett was hoping to visit West Virginia in March as well, and he had a visit locked in to see Notre Dame March 28. Of course, neither of those visits were able to happen.
With college coaches not having a whole lot to do other than work the phones right now with recruits, Bennett is hearing from new schools, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land new Power Five offers in the near future.
