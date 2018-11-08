Take a look at Blue & Gold Illustrated 's half-by-half recap of the Notre Dame win.

It was a career-night for senior forward Elijah Burns going for 15 points in the win while adding five rebounds to help the Irish add to what was just a five-point half time advantage.

Notre Dame (2-0) built an 18-point lead in the first eight-plus minutes, but needed a strong second half to pull away in an 89-62 victory Thursday night over Chicago State (0-2).

After hitting just 4-of-22 behind the arc against UIC, Notre Dame came out firing in the opening four minutes connecting on 3-of-5 three-point attempts to help build an early 15-6 advantage over the Cougars.



Junior forward John Mooney got the scoring going against with a triple at the top of the key, which was followed up by a DJ Harvey three-pointer to go up 6-2 early. Harvey got another bucket after grabbing the offensive rebound before guard TJ Gibbs joined the three-point start with one of his own.

Mooney and Gibbs each got layups right after to put the Irish on a 7-0 run to take the nine-point edge going into the first break.

Notre Dame remained hot from the field going on a 13-4 run to further extend the lead. Gibbs and Mooney each found the bucket inside while forward Nate Laszewski and guard Rex Pflueger added three-pointers during the run. Laszewski also pulled down a nice offensive board off a miss from guard Prentiss Hubb, which led to an and-one conversion.

The Irish began the first 9:30 of game action 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the field and 5-of-10 behind the arc to go up 28-12 early.

It took about 10 minutes, but Chicago State began finding a rhythm going on a 12-0 run to eventually cut the Notre Dame lead to 28-22 with 8:42 left in the half behind six points from forward Christian Jacob and two triples via guard Delshon Strickland.

Notre Dame answered with a 4-0 run over the next minute-plus getting a pair of free throws from guard Dane Goodwin and a triple via forward Elijah Burns to extend the Irish lead to 33-22 with 6:49 remaining in the opening half.

A game of runs continued with the Cougars going on a 9-2 run to make it 35-31 Notre Dame at the under-4 media timeout. The Irish hit just 1-of-6 attempts during the stretch.

Back-to-back baskets by Jacob and guard Rob Shaw tied the game up at 35 for Chicago State, who even had two chances to take the lead on following possessions.

But, a nice finish by Burns in the paint and a three-pointer from Laszewski with under 10 seconds to go allowed Notre Dame to go up 40-35 to end the half.

Laszewski led all Irish scorers with nine points with Mooney right behind at seven. Gibbs, Harvey and Burns each had five. Notre Dame shot 45 percent during the opening 20 minutes (15-of-33) and hit 7-of-19 (37 percent) of its three-point attempts.

Chicago State did hold a 15-13 edge on the boards in the first half and scored 20 points in the paint to Notre Dame’s 16.