Nine former Notre Dame football players are looking for a chance to impress NFL scouts and executives with the draft just under a month away. The Notre Dame Pro Day will take place this afternoon, and the following former Irish players will be participating:

RB Josh Adams

LB Greer Martini

OL Mike McGlinchey

LB Nyles Morgan

OL Quenton Nelson

TE Durham Smythe

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

DE Andrew Trumbetti

QB Malik Zaire

The workout starts at noon and players will have the option to run the 40-yard dash, the pro shuttle, the L-Drill and the 60-yard shuttle.

Following the testing phase the players will go through position specific drills that are usually led by an NFL coach or scout in attendance. According to the schedule provided by Notre Dame, running back Josh Adams will work out first, followed by former quarterback Malik Zaire, then receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and tight end Durham Smythe, followed by offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, then former end Andrew Trumbetti and finally linebackers Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini.

Nelson, McGlinchey, St. Brown and Smythe all worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March. Adams was in attendance but was unable to work out.

QUENTON NELSON, GUARD

Nelson performed very well in drills at the Scouting Combine, but he didn’t run the 40-yard dash due to a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen if he decides to run it during the Pro Day, or if he'll test again in drills he already did at the Combine.

Should Nelson choose to workout again during the Pro Day it will be in hopes of cracking the top five in the upcoming draft. Guards rarely get picked that high, but Nelson is a special player. His film is exceptional and he had the second best bench press (35) of any offensive lineman at the Combine, but his athletic testing numbers at the Combine weren’t eye-popping.

Nelson finished seventh among all linemen in the pro shuttle and 11th in the 3-cone drill. Improving those numbers and testing well in other athletic areas could only help Nelson. Expect Nelson to once again shine if he chooses to participate in position drills, showing off his powerful hands and footwork.

MIKE MCGLINCHEY, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

A hamstring injury limited McGlinchey at the Scouting Combine. He performed in a few of the testing drills and took part in some of the on-field drills, but he could not finish. When he did participate McGlinchey was solid, locking himself in as one of the top tackles but he couldn’t separate himself.

If healthy, McGlinchey should get a chance to improve his stock during the Pro Day. Putting up good agility numbers and a strong performance during position drills could help alleviate some of the concerns teams might have about his ability to play left tackle. If team’s start viewing McGlinchey more confidently as a left tackle it could help his stock and possibly vault him into the top 15 or 20 picks.

McGlinchey is a quality athlete for his size (6-8, 309 pounds), but there were times when it seemed speed rushers gave him some issues on the left side. McGlinchey would flash the ability to handle speed rushers, but he wasn’t as consistent as you’d like with his technique or his get off at the snap.

Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown – a player McGlinchey is competing with for one of the top tackle spots in the draft – improved his stock with a good Pro Day performance on March 14, making up for a poor Combine performance. McGlinchey needs to follow suit. Showing off good quickness during testing drills and change of direction ability during position workouts should help McGlinchey cement his standing as a first-round pick. A dominant workout could vault him up much higher.

EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN, WIDE RECEIVER

St. Brown ran an impressive 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, a good number for a 6-5 receiver. He did 20 reps on the bench, another good number for a long-armed athlete. St. Brown’s on-field performance was solid, but if he wants to keep rising up the draft boards he needs an even stronger workout.

Improving his testing numbers would help, but there is risk for St. Brown if he decides to run the 40-yard dash again. If he doesn’t test as well as he did at the Combine his stock could drop a bit, but if he can improve on it a bit he could make himself some money.

St. Brown is a quality athlete and a strong route runner on film, traits that should show out well during position drills. The Anaheim, Calif. native has to catch the ball clean, show good catching technique and make sure his strengths show out. Combining that with even better testing numbers could really help St. Brown improve his stock.

Overall it is a weak draft class, and St. Brown has some unique traits. His film isn't going to blow you away, but it does show outstanding potential. The weak nature of the receiver class could allow St. Brown to make a big leap if he has a strong Pro Day performance.

JOSH ADAMS, RUNNING BACK

Arguably no player in attendance has more at stake than does Adams. The Pennsylvania native faded down the stretch in 2017, showing more wear-and-tear than one would expect from someone that had just two games with 20-plus carries. After coming out early, Adams has a lot to prove, but he didn’t participate at the Scouting Combine.

That means this Pro Day is the lone chance Adams has to show off his athleticism. If healthy, Adams should participate in all the testing drills. His 40-yard dash and 10-yard split times will be worth watching. Adams showed home run ability in college, but it wouldn’t be overly surprising if scouts view that having more to do with the dominant line Adams being a top-notch athlete. A strong 40-time and especially a good 10-yard split time could help answer any questions some might have about his overall speed.

Adams showed some elusiveness early in his career but as a junior he was a bit more of a vertical slasher. Putting up a good performance in the agility testing drills could help Adams improve his status with teams. Good numbers will make his slashing film from 2015 look even better.

The 6-2, 213-pound back has caught the ball well during his Notre Dame career when the opportunities were provided, but he only hauled in 41 career passes. With the NFL needing backs to produce in the pass game, Adams could certainly improve his standing if he can put together a good session during position drills. He will catch balls from whatever coach works him out, but Adams will also run routes and catch the ball out of the backfield with Zaire throwing him the ball.

Draft Countdown’s Scott Wright ranks Adams as the No. 123 player in the draft, which would put him in the middle of the fourth round. Keeping in that area or improving his stock will require that Adams perform very well today.

DURHAM SMYTHE, TIGHT END

Smythe has had a sneaky good offseason, performing well during the Senior Bowl and putting together a quality performance at the Scouting Combine. Smythe measured in at 6-5 and 253 pounds, running a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash and leaping 31 inches. His 4.23 in the pro shuttle was the third-best among all tight ends and his 11.86 in the 60-yard shuttle was also third-best among all tight ends.

Another good testing performance should help Smythe continue improving his draft stock.

Smythe has very interesting film. If a scout goes through his last three seasons at Notre Dame he will see a tight end that is a good route runner, works himself open well and with few exceptions catches the football quite well. Smythe had a number of tough grabs for Notre Dame in 2017.

The film is better than the numbers, as Smythe caught just 28 passes for 381 yards and six scores in his career. It would not be the least bit surprising to see Smythe standout during position drills as a route runner and pass catcher, showing off his athletic skills, length and ball skills.

NYLES MORGAN, LINEBACKER

Morgan racked up 182 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and seven hurries the last two seasons, so his production was good. His size, health and athleticism are question marks at this time, so a good performance at the Pro Day is absolutely needed if Morgan wants to get drafted.

A good 40-time is nice and would be helpful, but Morgan’s a strong performance in the agility testing drills and tests that show explosiveness is vitally important for the Crete, Ill. native.

Morgan must also shine during position drills by showing good change of direction ability, a good burst and closing speed. There will be drills when coaches put him through change of direction drills where he must read and react to the coach’s instruction. If Morgan can show good lateral speed and quick feet, and the ability to quickly read and react to the coach it will help his status.

Checking out medically is a big thing for Morgan, who struggled with shoulder injuries the last two season’s at Notre Dame.

GREER MARTINI, LINEBACKER

Right now Martini is looking like a free agent signee, but a strong performance at the Combine could help him get on a team’s late round draft board thanks to his experience as a standout player on special teams.

Martini is a fluid athlete on film, and if he can show some explosiveness during testing drills and position drills he could help improve how teams see him.

ANDREW TRUMBETTI, DEFENSIVE END

Trumbetti’s career got off to a strong start when he made 21 tackles, had 5.5 tackles for loss and six hurries as a true freshman in 2014. He showed good athleticism and playmaking ability, but over the next three years Trumbetti was never able to build on that success. By the end of his career he was nothing more than a third-down rotation player who got limited first and second down reps in his final few games.

Barring him putting up eye-popping numbers during the testing drills, Trumbetti is destined for free agent status after the draft.