Photo by Bill Panzica

In recent seasons a tradition began with the Notre Dame offensive line. That tradition involves outstanding play on the field in an Irish uniform, and then becoming a top pick in the NFL Draft. It began with Zack Martin and Chris Watt, stalwarts of the 2011-13 offensive lines that went on to become first and third round picks. Two years later, Ronnie Stanley and Nick Martin dominated the Irish line and were then taken in the first and second rounds. Two years after that both Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey were taken within the first nine picks of the draft after earning All-American honors. Alex Bars was expected to continue that tradition, and for awhile everything was right on track. Bars entered the 2018 season with 27 starts under his belt, and at times during the 2017 season he played like a first round pick, but he returned for his final season to continue to improve his game and become more consistent. That paid off, with Bars earning captain status during the offseason, and once the season started he was outstanding. He dominated the first five games of the season and was playing like an All-American, but during Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory over Stanford – a game in which Bars was playing high quality football – a Cardinal defender rolled up on his knee, ending the season and playing career for the Irish guard. It was a devastating injury for Bars, and it took Notre Dame’s best offensive player out of the lineup. At that moment it would have made sense for Bars to do what we saw from Nick Bosa at Ohio State, start to prepare for his future, which is getting healthy and preparing for the National Football League. Bars chose another way. Instead of focusing on what was best for himself, Bars chose to stay with the team, and to hear him tell it, the decision was much easier for him than it might have been for most. “First and foremost, the guys in the room,” Bars said of why he made the decision to stay with the team. “You can’t turn your back on them … Football is the ultimate team sport. It’s about the team, it’s about winning. If I could help Notre Dame win as a captain, that’s what I was going to do. That’s what being a captain is all about. “I could still rehab there, coordinate with our doctors if need be, have the best care, be able to work out, be around the guys, and at the same time still study football,” continued Bars. “We still had eight weeks, saw different teams, saw different schemes, seeing how guys block, seeing how different players play. So it benefitted me tremendously.” When Bars was removed from the lineup the Irish line became even more inexperienced. The left side of the line was dominated by first year starters, and its right tackle – Robert Hainsey – was just a true sophomore. Throughout the season sources reached out and discussed how much the young players were leaning on Bars, and how much Bars stepped up his leadership to an even greater degree. Those same sources stated that Bars was very active on the field, but even more important, he would lead player only film sessions before the players met with line coach Jeff Quinn, and those sessions proved beneficial for the younger players. “I think the guys knew they could lean on me both ways, off the field and when I was playing,” Bars explained. “I told them anytime they want to meet and watch film when I was playing. Obviously, with the injury I couldn’t play physically and be out there to support them, so my role changed a little bit in that I understood what they were going through but I was here for them to coach them from a player’s side. What’s going on with them, technique, how they are feeling out there … I couldn’t do it like when I was on the field, but in a different way.” According to Bars, it was a two-way street. While he was able to be there for his teammates and offer support any way he could, being around his teammates was also good for him and helped him deal with the fact that his Notre Dame playing career was over. “It was very tough, no doubt,” Bars said of the moment when he knew his season was done. “I told the guys that being around them meant way more to me than it did them. I absolutely love football, so to be around them and experience what they went through was good for me and can help me.”

Former Irish standout Alex Bars remained heavily involved with the offensive line after his season-ending knee injury. Photo by Angela Driskell