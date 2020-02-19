From a year ago at this time prior to spring drills, eight of the top nine top returning tacklers from the 11-2 campaign in 2019 are gone. The lone returnee among them is end Daelin Hayes, who suffered a torn labrum on his opening series of game four last year and became a medical redshirt. Overall, six of last year’s 11 regular starters have graduated, three of them from the secondary.

Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (top) and linebacker Drew White (bottom) paced the Irish in tackles last season with 80 apiece, a combined 21.5 for lost yardage. (Mike Miller)

Under third-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea — whose troops finished No. 16 in overall defensive efficiency during the run to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and No. 5 last year — the reload is comprised of a veteran front seven that could consist of all seniors or fifth-year seniors, and a secondary that would include a sixth-year senior (Shaun Crawford) and a graduate transfer (Ohio State’s Isaiah Pryor). Yet the youngest projected starter on defense — sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton — might have the best chance to earn post-season honors after a stellar 2019 campaign in which he received Freshman All-America notice from multiple outlets.

Most Career Tackles (For Loss & Sacks) 1. Drew White, 88 (8TFL, 2 sacks) — Senior Mike linebacker’s 80 stops last year tied for the team lead despite having had minimal previous experience and missing the final 13 practices of spring following a skiing accident.

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, 80 (13.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks) — Speaking of coming out of nowhere, even more so than classmate White, the rover was redshirted as a 2017 freshman and did not play a snap on defense in 2018 after a season-ending foot injury. His improvement and playmaking throughout 2019 was a top highlight.

Will he move from rover to Buck in 2020, as did predecessors Drue Tranquill (2018) and Asmar Bilal (2019), or will he remain at a position where he was a prototype?

3. Daelin Hayes, 78 (14.5 TFL, 6 sacks) — Former five-star recruit has not yet had that one full campaign that has actualized his vast skill set. The foremost goal is a season of health as the drop end (vyper) with both Julian Okwara and Jamir Jones having graduated.

4. Shaun Crawford, 66 (2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) — An amazing testament of resilience, the veteran cornerback has been sidelined 40 games while overcoming two ACL surgeries and an Achilles surgery, plus multiple torn elbow ligaments last year that kept him out of action in two contests. His presence is highly valued on a unit that is replete with youth (six of the eight projected players there this season have four years of eligibility). Crawford’s four career interceptions match Hamilton’s, and they are the only two players on the roster who have recorded picks.